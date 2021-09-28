Entertainment
Opinion: We are too numb to talk about crime
Real crime has become one of the most popular entertainment topics. From podcasts and documentaries, to entire TV channels devoted to discussing crime, there is a huge market of people willing to consume such content.
Topics may vary. There are puzzling missing persons cases, murder cases with twists and turns, mysterious paranormal cases and many more. The content has become more and more popular, especially in women. As someone who enjoys real crime myself, there is a fascination in hearing about crimes. There is something about it that attracts people.
In recent years, many cases have grabbed ordinary people and knocked them down research holes. There are the famous cases of Amanda knox, Caylee anthony and more recently, the case of the missing woman Gabrielle Petito. However, there is a problem with the prevalence of true criminal entertainment in our society and it starts with the entertainment aspect.
Between trying to solve missing persons cases via a podcast or listening to a documentary about the murder while we eat take out, people see real crime less as a tragedy and more as a form of fun relaxation. When we become numb to things like kidnappings and murders, we forget who it all really should be about: the victims.
Last year, Colorado woman went missing on Mother’s Day. Her name is Suzanne Morphew. I got interested in the case when a friend of mine told me that she knew some of the people involved. After that, I casually started following updates on research. Around this time, the affair started to make a splash as there were possible links between her disappearance and her relationship with her husband.
I joined a Facebook group dedicated to Morphew’s research earlier this year as I live in a state of Utah and wanted research updates as well. When I joined the group, I was surprised by what I saw. The band did not treat this with the care and respect I expected. Instead, it was like a forum for a detective story. People were speculating on the involvement of people who had never been considered suspects, slandering Morphew’s character, and even discussing in detail how she might have died.
I was appalled. It was a missing person who needed our help. I thought we were meant to be advocates, but instead I was attacked when I suggested that we be more respectful to the victim and her family in the group. After receiving such a backlash, I left the group shortly. I couldn’t believe how disrespectful people were. One person even told me “we are not his defenders”.
This is where the problem lies with so much real criminal content. There isn’t enough delicacy given to the fact that the stories we consume are about real people, with families who are probably still grieving the day loved ones disappeared. When the content focuses more on entertainment rather than educating victims and securing justice, all empathy is thrown out the window in favor of gossip and theorizing.
As we continue to consume this content in the future, we should think about the purpose of the content we consume. Is it respectful towards the victims and the families they have left behind? Is the purpose of the content to raise awareness or to achieve justice, rather than to be entertained? If these criteria are not met, this may not be the form of entertainment we should be consuming.
I took great care to re-evaluate my own consumption of this kind as I went along. I favored finding people who want to involve the family in discussions about the victims, or people who avoid sensationalism and focus on the facts. As the real crime community continues to grow in popularity, I hope we can find it within ourselves to remember the victims first and foremost.
