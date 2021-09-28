Tara Sutaria’s Tiger Shroff and Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022; take on Ajay Devgn’s MayDay: Bollywood News





It’s raining ads for the Hindi film industry! A day after the state government of Maharashtra announced its decision to reopen cinemas on October 22, filmmakers in the Hindi film industry announced release dates for their films. On Sunday, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced that his film Heropant 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria will be released on May 6, 22. However, they have now brought forward the film’s release date. On Monday night, the creators announced a new release date for the actor. The film will now hit theaters on April 29, 2022, coinciding with the Eid holiday. “Happy to announce that I am sharing with you that our movie # Heropanti2 will be hitting theaters near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath,” Tiger tweeted when the new date was announced. Release. He also shared a new poster featuring him. and Tara. Also with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Heropant 2 is the sequel to Tigers’ 2014 Bollywood debut Heropanti. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan. Happy to announce that I share with you that our film # Heropanti2 hitting theaters near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath @khan_ahmedasas @TaraSutaria @Nawazuddin_S @mrrahman @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies #sajidnadiadwala pic.twitter.com/MsjhpEtvpF Tiger Shroff (TIiTIGERSHROFF) September 27, 2021 With several films waiting for a release date, clashes are inevitable at the box office, especially on festival weekends. Heropant 2 will face a clash with director Ajay Devgns Help which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh and hits screens on April 29, 2022. ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn locks on April 29, Eid 2022 for Mayday release More Pages: Mayday Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

