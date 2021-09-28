‘Bridgerton’ viewers stuck with the show – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix has already said that Bridgerton is his most watched original series. Data recently released by the company suggests that a large majority of those who listened to it stuck with it throughout the eight-episode first season. Speaking at Vox Media’s Code talk on Monday afternoon, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed the total number of hours watching the streamer’s best original series and movies to date. Bridgerton topped the series list with 625 million hours watched in its first four weeks of release. Previously touted Netflix Bridgerton seen by 82 million member accounts (the company has two minutes of viewing as seen). Dividing 625 million hours of viewing by 82 million accounts equates to approximately 7 hours and 37 minutes of viewing per account, or almost all of the 8 hours and 10 minutes of the eight-episode season. In the same way, The witcherThe 541 million hours of s viewing spread across the 76 million member accounts that watched at least two minutes equates to approximately 7 hours and 7 minutes per account. The show’s first season runs for 7 hours and 58 minutes, again suggesting that a large number of subscribers have stuck with the entire season. Stranger things 3, meanwhile, had a higher average listen time (8 hours, 41 minutes) than its full run time (7 hours, 29 minutes), based on 67 million member accounts consuming 582 million hours of the season. This implies that some users have finished the season and then reviewed part of it within four weeks. Of course, Netflix and other streamers keep detailed data on how many subscribers complete a given title, among other key metrics. But like most streaming titles numbers, they’re rarely released. The calculations for the average viewing time per account in this story were made by Hollywood journalist. Among Netflix original movies, the number of viewing hours for the most popular titles implies a certain number of subscribers watched more than once. By dividing the total number of hours of Bird box (282 million hours), Extraction (231 million), Spenser Confidential (197 million) and The old guard (186 million) by the number of accounts having crossed the threshold of two minutes gives a figure higher than the duration of diffusion of each film. Also note: while Extraction has the most “views” of Netflix (99 million accounts watched at least two minutes) and five movies have numbers higher than Bridgerton, none of the streamer’s 10 best movies racked up more viewing time than even the 10th-ranked series. This is not a big surprise considering that all 10 shows had at least seven hours of battery life, and therefore a lot more time for users to keep watching. Below are Netflix’s 10 best original series and movies in terms of viewing hours, according to the company’s presentation on Monday. Series 1. Bridgerton season 1, 625 million hours

2. Money theft part four, 619 million

3. Stranger things 3, 582 million

4. The witcher first season, 541 million

5. 13 reasons why season two, 496 million

6. 13 reasons why first season, 476 million

7. You season two, 457 million

8. Stranger things 2, 427 million

9. Money theft part three, 426 million

ten. Ginny and Georgia season 1, 381 million Movies 1. Bird box, 282 million hours

2. Extraction, 231 million

3. Irish, 215 million

4. The kissing booth 2, 209 million

5. 6 Underground, 205 million

6. Spenser Confidential, 197 million

7. Enola Holmes, 190 million

8. Army of the dead, 187 million

9. The old guard, 186 million

ten. Murder Mystery, 170 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/bridgerton-viewers-overwhelmingly-finished-the-season-netflix-data-says-1235021537/

