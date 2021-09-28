Hollywood moves closer to strike with filmmakers’ vote

The clouds over the increasingly controversial Hollywood work situation darkened further when the board of directors of a local union representing thousands of cinematographers and cameramen approved a vote of authorization to strike later this week.

The unanimous vote of the International Cinematographers Guild Local 600 will encourage its members to vote this weekend to authorize a strike, a step towards stopping film and television production in Hollywood and beyond.

No one wants to go on strike, but companies that make record profits from the work of their members, but don’t want to treat those same workers with dignity and respect, have left us with little choice, said the national general manager of Local 600, Rebecca Rhine. The local is one of the largest units in the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees, or IATSE, whose management has sought permission as negotiations break down with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers .

The local councils’ decision is the latest pro-strike signal from IATSE, whose 60,000 film and television industry workers behind the camera include the people who manipulate the cameras and those who edit the resulting footage, script coordinators, costume designers and more. About three-quarters of IATSE’s members are based in the Los Angeles area, with the remainder distributed among a number of union and national locals.

The union’s checklist includes a lot of quality of life issues: health insurance contributions, pensions, breaks, more free time between workdays, shorter workdays than 3 to 6 p.m. commutes that sometimes occur, and less intrusion into meals. breaks.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

We’re supposed to do this for months, there’s no logical reason to make the crews work to death, Costume Designers Guild President Salvador Perez told Variety. Why do studios insist on working 16-18 hours a day? Isn’t it more profitable to work 12 hours a day and add a day or two to the schedule?

The brewing battle over workplace issues in the streaming-fueled era of Peak TV has been hovering around the edges of Hollywood conversations for some time now. But with the IATSE contract after four months of negotiations with little movement from AMPTP (which represents Hollywood studios and digital majors such as Netflix and Amazon), it is moving towards more belligerent language and potentially action as early as next month. .

On Monday, several of the largest union locals set a strike authorization vote for October 1. The authorization vote is considered likely to pass, but does not automatically mean that management will call for a walkout. It’s the kind of clicking noise, however, that can precede a full-blown strike if deals can’t be made.

If a strike goes on, it will affect not only Los Angeles, where most union members live, but everywhere else union locals operate – that is, across the country. This would not directly influence productions in Canada, but IATSE locals are unlikely to continue working if a strike is called.

They think they took us by the balls Joe Martinez, a visual effects specialist who is part of IATSE, says Variety. We make the product. If we don’t show up for work, what are they going to sell?

A strike could further complicate production pipelines which have only restarted slowly amid pandemic shutdowns and new production safety requirements.

But unlike previous strikes from other Hollywood guilds, this is a different era of entertainment. Streaming services offer hundreds of thousands of hours of library content for on-demand viewing, eliminating the immediate impact of a work stoppage.

Netflix, for example, recently announced that it will release 41 films by the end of the year. These films were finished months ago.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has warned Wall Street that the list of fourth quarter releases will be a bit light for Disney Plus and Hulu. But plenty of new things are on the way: Disney Studios produces 61 films and 17 series, while the TV group has 200 productions in progress.

In addition, Netflix, Amazon and others are increasingly buying or producing shows made abroad. Some of those shows, as Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings pointed out, have gone global, from Lupine To Money theft To Rome.

Again, these overseas productions and production deals reduce the influence Hollywood unions would have in the event of a strike, although Canadian IATSE locals would almost certainly refuse to work if their American brethren went out.

Chapek told a recent investor conference that a reset is in progress between talent and studios, as streaming changes the economic structures of the industry, and the bonuses and incentives for the most important participants.

The challenge is to bridge the gap between the old structure and what is emerging as the approach to the streaming era that Netflix launched years ago, Chapek said. For big directors, actors and other prominent contributors, this will likely mean much larger upfront payouts, but the end of the practice of performance-based bonuses at the box office.

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney last summer because she Black Widow The deal, which was signed in 2017, was built around a box office bonus that was significantly slowed down by the pandemic’s impact on theater. His lawsuit accused Disney of creating and promoting a premium alternative to video on demand at the theater which cost him money.

Disney has admitted in court records that it made at least $ 125 million from Black Widow PVOD payments, that the studio does not have to share with the theater owners or Johansson. Making Johansson or other big stars happy is a delicate job for studio managers.

But the biggest challenge could be signing new contracts with the union representing so many behind-the-scenes workers. These deals could ultimately change the way movies and TV series are made in the Peak TV era. Meanwhile, the festering discontent of many lineworkers threatens to complicate Hollywood production in the months to come.