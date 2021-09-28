Entertainment
Esha Gupta: A lot of actresses got clearer, but I never understood this concept | Bollywood
During her childhood, Esha Gupta was often called Kali maa not because she was powerful like the Goddess but because she has a dark complexion. At this age, she never understood the name calling and paid no attention to it. However, the actor was shocked to have faced it again when she entered Bollywood with people who took it one step further and suggested he resort to skin whitening procedures.
When I became an actor, and my first movie came out, I remember when I was going to meetings or auditions, people would say: Oh, you should do your colored light or take these injections, which cost a lot of money. ‘money, Gupta reveals, adding: Because a lot of actresses have done that and changed the color … but I never understood that concept.
For her, the decision to change anything about her personality or her body must come from within and not from external pressures.
I agree with someone who changes their nose. I agree if they make it change because they don’t like it. But I am okay with my body and my features. There were also times when some people said to me: You will never have that girl next door or a cute role. I’m fine with it. I don’t even want it, but don’t say it’s because of my color, says Gupta, who made his Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012.
At one point, he was advised to go under the knife to have his nose changed. Someone even told me that I had to change my nose because my nose is not pointed like other actresses. My nose is small and round. At first it affected me mentally.
It was hard for the Rustom (2016) and Nakaab actor to escape such judgments, and she’s glad she didn’t let her confidence waver. She remembers that I had to have the operation because I had a deviated septum and I had breathing problems, but I never did because I was so afraid that the shape of my nose would change. .
Thinking back to her childhood years in India as a dark girl, Gupta admits: When I was a kid, I wasn’t as dark as I do today. As a toddler, I took the wrong pills, after which I was hospitalized and had to have a blood transfusion. After that, I became very weak and gloomy.
She remembers how some distant relatives used to make sarcastic remarks like she says, They always told my mom ek aur ladki ho gayi, aur woh bhi dark hai, We are so sorry for you.
I remember that one of my aunts called me ke Kaali Maa, and that got on my nerves. My maasi would question him and say: She is a goddess, so I don’t know what you are trying to say. So, I was always very conscious of my appearance when I was a child.
Now, she is confident about her looks as well as her skin color, and credits the time spent as a model behind her. When I first started modeling, everyone loved my color. Because fashion people are much more advanced, she shares, adding that her time on foreign shores also helped her realize it.
It was only during the pandemic that I started working abroad as I had been in Spain for a long time. When I used to venture outside, everyone complimented my skin tone and wondered how I got it, which I realized was my Indian skin tone and people loved it, said the actor concluding.
