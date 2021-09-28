Redbox Signs Promotional Deal With Roku To Attract More Cross-Platform Users | Business





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 27, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced that it has signed a promotional deal with Roku to further attract cross-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. From now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $ 5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app through their Roku player and the credit is immediately available for movie rentals. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005258/en/ Redbox announced that it has signed a promotional deal with Roku to further attract cross-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. From now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $ 5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app through their Roku player and the credit is immediately available for movie rentals. (Photo: Business Wire) Through this promotion, consumers will also be able to experience Redbox’s growing free streaming platforms, which include over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels and thousands of free movies through the Redbox Ad Supported Video service. on Demand (AVOD). This month viewers can stream for free hunter killer with Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Ender’s match with Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit the drama Big fish starring Ewan McGregor and a ’90s teen romantic comedy I can not wait with Jennifer Love Hewitt. Roku has been a great partner for this unique promotion which gives us the opportunity to attract a large new audience to our streaming app, said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. We quickly expanded our free streaming services, and I know consumers will find a lot of great content to enjoy. About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to provide customers and partners with a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005258/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski Redbox [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM AND CINEMATIC IMAGES SUPERMARKET ELECTRONIC CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY DISCOUNT / VARIETY DETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/27/2021 9:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/27/2021 9:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005258/en

