Georgia Court of Appeals suspends review of abortion law at Hollywood Hubs – Deadline

A Georgia federal appeals court on Monday suspended its review of the state’s currently inactive abortion law pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a similar Mississippi case , scheduled for oral argument on December 1. , is heating up across the country.

It’s a reminder that the battle in Georgia, a major hub of film and television production, is not over. For now, he has been added to the pile of cases awaiting clarification from the high court when it adjudicates the first abortion case to truly test Roe v. Wade.

Georgian law passed in 2019, banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. There was an immediate outcry from Hollywood and threats from Disney producers to Netflix to withdraw from the state if the law took effect. It never did. Reproductive rights groups and the ACLU filed a lawsuit and a district court judge granted an injunction and ultimately quashed it, ruling in July 2020 that it was unconstitutional.

Governor Brian Kemp appealed the decision, which was overturned by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The appeals court today suspended its consideration pending a Supreme Court ruling in the Mississippi case, referred to as the United States in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“The court suspension means Georgia’s abortion ban remains on hold until further court orders. During this time, women will continue to be able to make their own health care decisions, as required by the United States Supreme Court, ”said Sean J. Young, Legal Director, ACLU Georgia.

Georgia has sought to ban abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present with few exceptions or as early as six weeks before most women realize they are pregnant.

The New Texas Law de facto does the same thing but in a roundabout way. Instead of calling on state government officials to enforce the ban (which has no exceptions for rape, incest, or maternal health), it allows – encourages – citizens or private groups to bring civil lawsuits against women seeking abortions and anyone who helps them. – including Uber drivers. The law sets fines of $ 10,000 that can be collected by the person suing.

The Supreme Court, with a 5-4 vote, refused to block the law on procedural grounds, stressing that it was not ruling on the constitutionality of the law. It went into effect on September 1 and essentially forced clinics to stop offering procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The US Department of Justice has taken the state of Texas to court with a hearing set for October 1.

And providers and other abortion rights organizations, in a request filed late last week, called on the High Court to grant a petition for “certiorari before judgment” – a rarely used procedure where the High Court would immediately reconsider the decision of a district court without an appeal having been decided by a federal appeals court.

At least two lawsuits have been filed against a Texas doctor who performed a banned abortion and those cases could be taken to higher courts to test the law, but providers say resolving this way would take too long.

Hollywood condemned Texas law. Producer David Simon, creator of Thread, said he will not be filming an upcoming HBO project in the state as planned. “If it’s an employer, it’s beyond politics. I am filming scripts on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas next month, but I cannot and will not ask the female actors / crews to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else is Dallas / Ft. Value? ”He tweeted.

The Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office protested, “The laws of a state do not reflect all of its people. Not bringing a production to Dallas (a capital “D”) only serves to further deprive those who live here. We need talent / teams / creatives to stay and vote, not to be chased away by inability to make a living. ‘

Uma Thurman, in an editorial for the Washington Post, called Texas law a breeding ground for a crisis in the human rights of American women.

Georgia had also been criticized by Hollywood and US businesses for restrictive voting laws this spring – also enacted in other Republican-ruled states. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams urged companies not to boycott the state, but to stay and fight. Major Atlanta-based producer Tyler Perry agreed, saying in April, “While some are considering boycotting,” he continued, “please remember we made Georgia blue and that there is a race for governor on the horizon – that is the beauty of a democracy. “

Outgoing Republican Kemp has announced he will run for reelection in 2022. He will likely face a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump for refusing to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.