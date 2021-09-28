Red Army Band wins 2021 Readers Choice Awards “Favorite Band”







Cedar Hill “Red Army Band” chosen as favorite by Focus Daily News readers

Like a popular song once noted in its lyrics, All we need is music, sweet music

You know, the kind of music produced by musicians like the Cedar Hill High School Longhorn Red Army Marching Band. The group, under the direction of Cedar Hill Director of Fine Arts Derrick Walker – two-time Grammy nominees – has been selected as the preferred group at the Focus Daily News 2021 Readers Choice Awards.

I’m a little shocked that we have so many phenomenal bands in the area. Duncanville, Midlothian and Mansfield schools participate in the UIL region every two years, Walker said.

But the thing that separates the Longhorn Band from others in the region – and elsewhere – said Walker can be summed up in one word.

“Pure entertainment for the public”

Entertainment! he said enthusiastically. We treat every marching band experience as pure entertainment for our audience. We keep all of our sounds (deep sound with rich quality, like James Earl Jones when he announces CNN) and beautiful sounds for gigs and spring performances. The Fall Marching Band is all about supporting our football team and wowing the crowd with the latest pop charts and dance moves.

Of course, the group also has a lot of its own accolades. There is no lack of trophies in their case. The Longhorn Band is the # 1 ranked showband in the state of Texas. In 2019, they were Grand Champions of the National Showband Association Battle of the Bands held in Houston with bands from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Walker takes pride in the tradition of the Longhorn Bands, which he says is a fun, always loud and proud band.

We are the march of the red army from Longhorn [band], giving you a thousand watts of sound! did he declare.

Passionate about teaching music education

Walker has been the group’s senior director for two years after serving as associate director for the previous four. In total, he has 21 years of study and is one of only three fine arts directors in Texas to also teach.

I love working as an administrator, but I enjoy teaching even more, Walker said.

And Walker obviously teaches well.

Her second Grammy nomination came earlier this year for music education. He was also nominated in 2012 for the same honor when he was a conductor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Unlike the loud and proud music of his band, Walker is humble about his Grammy nominations.

Just to be mentioned is a huge deal. The last thing on your mind is winning a Grammy, Walker said.

‘Blow of heart for the marching band of the Red Army’

Mr. Walker has been the heart of the Red Army Band, said Jason Miller, principal of Cedar Hill High School. This appointment is recognition of his tireless efforts with academics, families and the community of Cedar Hill.

And the Cedar Hill community loves to hear the Red Army Band at more than sporting events. This is evidenced by their popular demand across the city.

If there is a local parade, chances are the Red Army marching band is there. Ditto for restaurant openings. They have also performed in numerous pre-game ceremonies at college football games including Grambling vs. Prairie View, Southern University vs. Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Southern University in Baton Rouge, and the First Responders Bowl in 2018 which featured Boise State. and Boston College.

Their most recent college football game was on September 25 when they premiered at the State Fair Classic with Grambling and Prairie View. It came after the Red Army Band won a fourth consecutive brass band battle at Lancaster earlier today.