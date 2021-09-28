Entertainment
Housekeeper: Margaret Qualley & Andie MacDowell Discuss On-Screen Mother-Daughter Dynamics | Entertainment
It’s not every day that a daughter and a mother share the screen, but Margaret qualley and Andie MacDowell have that chance in Netflix’s upcoming drama Housemaid.
The limited series of showrunner Molly Smith Metzler and executive producers John wells and Margot Robbie delivers a story inspired by the successful memories of Stephanie Lands in 2019, Housekeeper: hard work, low wages and mothers’ desire for survival. Qualley takes center stage as Alex, a young woman who tries to find her place as Maddy’s (Rylea Neveah Whittet) single mother after leaving an abusive relationship.
Finding work as a housekeeper, Alex turns to his mother Paula (MacDowell), who is struggling with her own issues such as mental health issues. The dynamic between Paula and Alex is just one of the many facets of this heartbreaking story.
I read the script and thought the writing was just amazing, Qualley marvels. I was really surprised by his experience, and it seemed like such an amazing part. The actress was excited to take on the challenges the role of Alex would bring her and working with real mom MacDowell was just an added bonus.
It was actually my idea to work with my mom, Qualley reveals. So I was so lucky that she wanted to do it. I presented the idea to Margot Robbie and she was just thrilled and loved it. Filming for the series lasted eight months, giving the duo enough time to bond onscreen and spend time together behind the scenes. I’m really grateful she did, Qualley adds.
Shed said she realized I was really the right person to play this character, MacDowell says, noting that over the years my daughters have asked me a lot of questions about growing up. I think she wants to understand where I’m from.
Although MacDowells’ character is quite different from anyone in her own life, she reveals that it was easier to connect with Paula based on her own experiences growing up. The character of the actress in the series is an artist who struggles with sanity, self-confidence, relationships and more.
My mom was diagnosed with schizophrenia right after I was born, MacDowell shares. So it was complex, my upbringing, and I had other relationships that involved mental illness that [Margaret] was in the know too. So I have a firsthand experience and she knew it, but even my mom it didn’t manifest in exactly the same way [as Paulas].
Despite the heavier aspects of her role, MacDowell enjoyed exploring the free-spirited Paula who often bonds with men in order to feel valued. It was so much fun to explore, she said, and it was a gift from my daughter. She’s so sweet because Shell tells me things that blow my mind, the way she sees me, I really appreciate her seeing me.
Mothers and daughters play a huge role in the series, ranging from Alex’s relationship with Paula to the bond she shares with her own daughter Maddy. Alex wants to be the complete opposite of his mother, MacDowell says. His mother is just that wide open and vigorous person and Alex is very reserved and inner, calm and correct.
Bringing that to life was an interesting challenge for Qualley who isn’t a real-life mom but would cheat the most with her on-screen performance. Rylea is four, and there are only a certain number of actors that can be played when you’re four, Qualley notes. So a lot of our stuff had to be relatively authentic.
This authenticity was built by going out to the grocery store together or even by preparing meals. Before I do a scene where I’m supposed to make her breakfast, I make her breakfast so that she feels safe, comfortable and happy, reveals Qualley. I had a blast with her. She was my best friend on the set. It was a truly surreal experience for me, but also very enriching.
See mother-daughter relationships come to life when Housemaid hits Netflix in October.
Housemaid, Series premiere, Friday October 1, Netflix
