Liger is not Mike Tyson’s first relationship with Bollywood. Watch him promoting this Shahid Kapoor movie since 2007 | Bollywood

Monday, producer Karan johar Revealed his former boxing champion Mike Tyson Will be part of his next film, Liger. His relationship with the film is presented as “seen for the first time on Indian screens”. It is true that he has never appeared in a Bollywood movie, but Mike has already announced it.

In 2007, he was seen in a promotional song for Ahmed Khan’s Fool N Final. This movie was a multi-star adaptation of the Hollywood movie “Snatched”. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Aisha Takia, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Arbaaz Khan and more.

In the promo video, the entire cast dance to upbeat music. The entire clip is peppered with footage of Mike Tyson stepping out of the car into a boxing ring and hitting Sunny Deol’s cardboard cutouts. He doesn’t interact with the actual cast at all.

Ahmed spoke about video editing with a microphone in 2007. “It took a special celebrity appearance to promote the film, although it wasn’t necessarily one of them. I asked the producer to speak to Mike Tyson. Filming of the Tyson sequence in Las Vegas. If I took him to the movies it would cheat the audience and we never wanted to. It was fun working with him. “

Mike is one of the most famous boxers in the world. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at the age of 20 in 1986. He was also convicted of raping 18 years in 1992 and sentenced to six years in prison but released on word. 1995.

Liger isn’t Mike’s first movie role either. He notably played his own fictional version in the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster movie “Hangover” and its 2011 sequel “Hangover Part II”. He also starred in Ip Man 3, the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.

Liger plays the lead roles in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. It will be screened in cinemas in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The release date has not yet been announced.