Simone Biles says she “should have quit” before Tokyo Olympics – The Hollywood Reporter

Simone Biles opens up more on how difficult it was to compete during the Tokyo Olympics and why it was the right one decision to withdraw.

In an interview with New York magazine released on Monday, the gymnast revealed she felt unwell upon arriving in Tokyo. “As I got there, I got more and more nervous,” she shared. “I didn’t feel as confident as I should have been with as much practice as we’ve had.”

“My perspective has never changed so quickly from wanting to be on a podium to wanting to be able to come home, on my own, without crutches,” she said. Reflecting on the Tokyo Olympics, Biles said, “You know, there have been ups, there have been downs. Sometimes it’s like, yeah, I totally agree with that. Like, that’s how it works. This is how it happened. And then other times, I start screaming around the house.

The decorated athlete has decided to withdraw from the Olympic Games gymnastics team finals and the Tokyo Olympics all-around in July. At the time, she explained about her Instagram that she had the “twisties” which, she says, happens when a gymnast, “literally can’t tell the top from the bottom. It’s the craziest feeling not to have an inch of control over your body.

Biles explained in tears, “If you look at everything I’ve been through over the past seven years, I never should have made another Olympic team. I should have stopped long before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much. But I wasn’t going to let him take something that I’ve been working for since I was 6. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I got past that for as long as my mind and body would allow.

The 24-year-old was among hundreds of young women and girls who have been sexually assaulted by US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Biles first shared it history of abuse in 2018. Almost two weeks ago, she spoke in the United States Senate during a Judicial Committee hearing into the FBI’s conduct regarding Nassar’s investigation.

In a extract from the hearing Posted on Twitter, she said: “I am also a survivor of sexual abuse and I believe, without a doubt, that the circumstances which led to my abuse and allowed them to continue are a direct result of the fact that organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee have not done their jobs.

When Talk with New York magazine, Biles said she is in therapy to help her through the healing process. “It will probably be something that I will work on for 20 years, ”she explained. “It doesn’t matter how much I try to forget. It’s a work in progress.

Biles also explained that prioritizing her physical and mental health gave her the opportunity to cheer on her teammates on the sidelines, something she’s never done before.

“I have always reached the final. I’ve never sat in a crowd, ”she explained. “I’ve always wanted to see myself, like having an out-of-body experience, and I feel like God gave it to me. I got to watch the girls and my competitors compete against each other. I was impressed with what they did, like, ‘How do they do that? Like, how amazing is that?’ “

She also addressed those who criticized her decision and said the situation was more than just a “bad day”. She compared her lack of control during a competition to a 30-year-old woman who wakes up and suddenly loses her eyesight. “One morning you wake up, you can’t see anything, but people tell you to go on and do your daily work as if you still have sight. You would be lost, wouldn’t you? she asked. “It’s the only thing I can relate to. I have been doing gymnastics for 18 years. I woke up – I lost it. How am I supposed to continue my day? “

Thinking back to the Olympics, Biles says she doesn’t regret her choice: “Everyone’s asking, ‘If you could go back, would you?’ No. I wouldn’t change a thing because everything happens for a reason. And I learned a lot about myself – courage, resilience, how to say no and speak for yourself. ”