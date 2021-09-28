Your Daily Guide to the Thrilling Texas Motorplex Speed ​​Stampede

Crank your engines for over a week of thrilling action at the 37th NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, aka the Speed ​​race.

Fans from across the country will be heading to the Texas Motorplex, just 35 minutes south of Dallas and Fort Worth, from October 2-10.

“We will be hosting events for die-hard motorsport fans, non-traditional motorsport fans and people who have never even heard of the Texas motorplex“said Andy Carter, general manager of Texas Motorplex.

The Stampede of Speed ​​Events Calendar features both paid and non-paid events leading up to the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Here are some highlights:

Saturday October 2: night lights

This celebration is a reminder of how precious the privileged moments together are. Participants send a decorated lantern into the sky to join thousands of others adorned with hopes, dreams and messages.

Sunday October 3: Speed ​​Beer Stampede, BBQ and Dustin Lynch Concert

Hot and even hotter music is the theme of the day, as some of the best grillmasters show off their delicious specialties accompanied by chilled and refreshing beers from breweries in the DFW area. Dustin Lynch, Flatland Calvary, Wade Bowne and Kyle Park will keep the crowd entertained from afternoon to night, leading up to the first of many fireworks of the week.

Monday October 4: The Stampede of Speed ​​Nitro Side Show

This paid event features some of the craziest racing cars on the planet as they attempt to set speed records as they hurtle down the track. The stands will be open for fans to get up close and personal with some of the world’s most exotic racing cars.

A huge fireworks display crowns a revealing and thrilling evening of racing.

Tuesday October 5: Inaugural NHRA Texas Stampede of Speed ​​Shootout

Competitors from across the region will take part in the Stampede of Speed ​​Shootout with Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Pro Mods. The top 16 sportsmen and the best dragsters will face off in a win-win shootout to end the day. Pro Mods from all associations, including the NHRA, will face off in a very first rule-less race and anything goes to be the fastest in the Stampede.

Wednesday October 6: NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Invitational (9 am-6pm)

Pub Crawl and Movie Night with The Snake (6-10 p.m.)

See these mighty race cars complete test laps ahead of the NHRA Fall Nationals in Texas. The stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be on hand to prepare for the fourth race of the NHRA Countdown.

This first-ever open-time practice session for the NHRA is a chance for curious motorsport fans to get a taste of the excitement that will unfold Friday through Sunday.

Join the stars of the NHRA as they sample local beers and restaurants in Waxahachie on a pub crawl followed by an exclusive screening of the film Snake & Mongoose, featuring drag racing legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, hosting an in-person Q&A and autograph session.

Thursday October 7: Texas Fall Nationals Athlete Qualifications (9 am-6pm)

Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie (6 pm-9pm)

Racing action continues at the Texas Motorplex as the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals officially begin with athlete qualifying action.

The wildly popular and free Fan Fest event showcases race cars, interactive games, live music and family fun. A massive autograph session for the drivers will be the highlight of the evening, which will end with fireworks.

Friday October 8: Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex

For the second year in a row, Friday Night Live turns the traditional qualifying schedule upside down with music, exhibits and a special guest DJ. All of this will surround the professional NHRA qualifiers on Friday night as they attempt to dominate their respective classes at speeds above 330mph in under four seconds.

The evening ends with a free after-party at the start line.

Saturday October 9: Final qualification for the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

Teams will only have two chances to put on the show or be relegated to spectator status, so tension will be high as the teams compete to be one of the lucky 16. The annual DRAW auction accompanied by a concert will begin after the racing action.

Sunday October 10: NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Race Day

After a massive opening ceremony, the best drag racers from across the country will race towards a world championship in the only playoff race in the state of Texas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be at stake, as well as the chance to run for immortality.

As always, the stands will be open to fans to mingle with the riders throughout the day. At the end of the event, fans are invited to join in the winner’s circle celebration at the start line where the Stampede of Speed ​​will end with the biggest fireworks display of the week.

Get your tickets and find out more here.