Liger is not Mike Tyson’s first Bollywood affair. Watch him promote this 2007 Shahid Kapoor movie | Bollywood





On Monday, producer Karan Johar revealed that former boxing champion Mike Tyson will be featured in his upcoming film, Liger. Its association with the film is presented as something seen for the first time on Indian screens ”. While it is true that he has never acted in a Bollywood movie before, Mike has already promoted one. In 2007, he was seen in a promotional song in Ahmed Khan’s Fool N Final. The film was a multi-starrer, an adaptation of the Hollywood film Snatched. It starred Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Arbaaz Khan and others. In the promo video, the entire cast dance to upbeat music. Images of Mike Tyson in the boxing ring, stepping out of his car, or hitting Sunny Deol’s cardboard cutout are sprinkled throughout the clip. He doesn’t interact with the actual cast at all. Speaking of roping in Mike for the video, Ahmed told Rediff in 2007, We needed a special celebrity appearance to promote the film without it necessarily being a part of it. I asked my producer to talk to Mike Tyson. We shot the footage for Tyson in Las Vegas. If I took him into the movie, it would be tantamount to deceiving the audience, which we never wanted to do. It was fun working with him. Mike is one of the most famous boxers in the world. He became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20. He was also convicted of raping an 18-year-old in 1992, for which he was sentenced to six years in prison but was released on parole in 1995. Read also : Vijay Deverakonda on rumors of Liger OTT release 200 crore offer: I’ll do more in theaters Liger isn’t Mike’s first movie role either. He notably played a fictional version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster film The Hangover and its 2011 sequel The Hangover Part II. He also starred in Ip Man 3, the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series. Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It will be released in theaters in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. A release date has not yet been announced.

