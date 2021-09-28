Milwaukee company makes classic wetsuits for Hollywood





MILWAUKEE For decades, a manufacturer in Milwaukee has been making some of the best scuba gear in the world, working with everyone from the military to Hollywood. Oh, I would say we had our helmets in, I guess, in about 20 films, ”Christian Koellner, the owner of the Diving equipment and supplies company (DESCO) says. DESCO has been manufacturing diving equipment since 1937. They made 3,000 suits for the military during WWII and still work with the military today. One of their specialties is making classic scuba gear like this for hobbyists, collectors and Hollywood. DESCO has supplied films with wetsuits since the 1970s. Some of these films include The Deep and Men of Honor. James groh These classic diving helmets cost between $ 6,000 and $ 14,000. The weight of a suit like this with the helmet, boots and other accessories can weigh up to 160 pounds. The weight and the cost of the equipment are two of the aspects that separate this type of diving from scuba diving. It takes a team of people to help put the suit on the diver, and they have to stay with the diver because the person is underwater. In addition, instead of swimming, the diver walks along the bottom of the body of water. Although this is no longer the modern way to dive, DESCO continues the tradition. It’s nice to be the keeper of something like that, ”Koellner said. For $ 100 this weekend at Discovery World, you can even wear one and walk on the ground of Lake Michigan. We have one hour incremental dive slots, and as long as you have a dive certification card, we’ll adapt and send you, ”Koellner said. James groh Apart from the manufacture and restoration of conventional diving equipment, DESCO is known to manufacture protective suits against hazardous materials for diving in contaminated waters. “All the dives in contaminated water, so if you’re going to be diving in reactor chambers, or cooling towers, or pulp vats, or Jones Island, what is that,” Koellner said. So the next time you watch a movie with an old costume on, it was probably made in Milwaukee. Report a typo or error // Submit a topical tip

