Batavia Downs has loads of fun fall activities – Buffalo Rising

Fall promises to be a busy season to Batavia Downs, with a solid lineup of special events in addition to its year-round live horse racing, gaming and dining offerings.
Batavia Downs Racecourse opened in 1940. As the sport’s popularity waned, the track experienced difficult times in the following years. In 1999 it was bought by Off Track Betting and in 2005 it grew into the destination it is today, combining its historic attraction of live horse racing with a small casino that has grown into since expanded, restaurants and a hotel and event space.
Now it looks like a mini Las Vegas, said Ryan Hasenauer, chief marketing officer. We have the Thurmans Sports Bar to watch matches, harness races in late summer, fall and early winter, a hotel with a large event space and four excellent restaurants.
For those who want to make it a day, Batavia Downs is just a 45 minute drive from Buffalo. Horse racing is a flagship event to experience, especially if you’ve never experienced the environment of a racetrack before. The Twilight Races take place on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings from October to mid-December.
There is a lot of excitement every time people place bets, Hasenauer said. The second the horses circle the track, the adrenaline rushes up and people cheer. It’s a very festive atmosphere with a lot of excitement and hope in the air. Our clubhouse is open on select nights to oversee the racetrack, with tiered seating so you can see the people in front of you watching the race.
The casino offers a variety of events and contests for players’ club members, which they promote daily on their social media. Batavia Downs is a public benefit corporation owned by the 15 counties and two major cities of western New York State, and each of these entities has a representative. From its casino revenues, the company makes a contribution to the general fund of these counties and cities on a quarterly basis.
This is a unique situation because all the money you lose at Batavia Downs goes back to where you live. If you lose money at the fairgrounds, for example, it goes to the owners of Delaware North. Returned money to entities that plow the roads, providing police and fire services.
Batavia Downs also has a hotel and event spaces for those looking for a space to host a wedding, conference or corporate event. The venue hosts a variety of live concerts and specialty events throughout the year. They have several lined up for the duration of 2021, detailed below.
EVENTS TO COME
Vodka and Gin Festival
saturday 2 october
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
This event will feature 15 different vodka and gin vendors offering three hours of tasting at the Park Place Events Center, as well as full-size cocktails. You can also play for free in the casino and attend the horse races after the festival. This event is limited to guests 21 years of age and over and guests must present proper identification. A portion of all proceeds will go to the City of Batavia Firefighters Benevolent Association as part of its partnership with “Operation Warm” which will provide new coats to children in need in Batavia, NY.
Marsha McWilson concert
October 14, 7:00 p.m.
Motown fans will love this performance by Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame Inductee Marsha McWilson, which will pay a powerful tribute to stars Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and more.
Psychic Fair Experience
October 22-24
The three-day event will offer plenty of scheduled reading opportunities, including palm and tarot card readings, as well as crystals and other items for sale.
Legends and Stars sports exhibition and autograph exhibition
October 29-30
Sports fans will be able to shop for souvenirs ranging from cards to baseball bats and jerseys of their favorite players. There will also be famous athletes signing autographs including Jim Kelly, Andre Reed, Thurman Thomas and many more. A list of athletes participating in the signing event can be found at legendsandstars.net.
Zonta Holiday Craft Fair
November 13-14
For those looking to do a bit of holiday shopping, this is a classic Christmas-themed vendor fair, featuring artisans and craftspeople in every room of the event center. This event is free to the public.
Nerds gone mad
saturday 27 november
The number one party group at 716 will be hosting a Thanksgiving weekend concert that will give you the opportunity to start your holiday season with fun and dancing. This event is free to the public.
New Years Eve party at Batavia Downs
the 31st of December
Take your date and send in 2021 with a celebration that includes a round-the-world buffet dinner, free casino games, fireworks, a live band, and a special deal on hotel reservations. Tickets start at $ 250 for a couple and usually sell out early.
About Batavia Downs Gaming
FIRST ZONE ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION. OPEN MONDAY TO THURSDAY 8:1 AM | FRIDAY TO SUNDAY 8H3H. WELL LOCATED OFF NEW YORK STATE EXIT 48
Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is the region’s premier entertainment destination. Enjoy games, shopping, dining and shopping live Monday through Thursday 8am to 1am | From Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. in our non-stop-fun atmosphere. Have an unforgettable time with over 800 of the most popular and requested games, plus live harness racing from late July through December. Don’t want to pack all the fun into one night? Stay longer by enjoying Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel accommodation!
8315 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020 | 585-343-3750
Website | Facebook | Instagram
