The 8 biggest clashes in Bollywood, Hollywood and the South expected at the box office





In just a few hours, revised release dates for upcoming films were announced by the directors. The reopening of movie theaters in Maharashtra, a major territory for the film industry, comes 18 months after the box office closed following the Covid-19 pandemic and the series of lockdowns since March 2020. This has also led to an unprecedented situation. clash of big box office movies. We take a look. Sooryavanshi, Antim and the Eternals Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao’s Biggie Eternals of Marvels Studios is due out on Diwali later this year. It was also announced by Rohit Shetty that the long-awaited film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, will hit theaters on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, resulting in a huge clash on movie screens. While it’s not yet confirmed, Antim: The Final Truth star Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma could also be released on Diwali. Even though Antim is out of competition due to a release date change, the clash between Sooryavanshi and Eternals is confirmed. Related | Hollywood releases aim to bring audiences back to movie theaters in India 83, The Matrix: Resurrections and Pushpa Stylish star Allu Arjun has gained popularity across India with her viral tracks Butta Bomma and Seeti Maar. His long-awaited film Pushpa-Part I starring Fahadh Fassil is set to be released on Christmas after being delayed during the pandemic. Ranveer Singh’s star cricket film ’83, in which he stars as Kapil Dev, is also slated for Christmas. A few days before, on December 22, the fourth opus of the Matrix franchise was also released internationally. Along with John Wick star Keanu Reeves and returning actress Carrie Anne-Moss, The Matrix 4 also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a role. Valimai and Radhe Shyam Tamil star Ajith Kumar and pan-Indian actor Prabhas are all set to go head-to-head at the Pongal 2022 box office. Their two films, Valimai and Radhe Shyam, are eagerly awaited by fans and now audiences will have to choose. who to go with first. Ek Villain Returns and Laal Singh Chaddha Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor will be released on Valentine’s Day weekend, the directors shared when the film was announced. However, just days after its release, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit theaters. Related | Sooryavanshi, 83, from Jersey to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Adipurush: A look at Bollywood’s 2021-22 release schedule Batman and Bachchan Pandey Robert Pattinson is stepping into the hooded Batman crusader’s shoes for director Matt Reeves’ upcoming film. Its teaser has already made people talk, and the superhero movie is slated for March 4 worldwide. In India, he will face Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, star of Bachchan Pandey. KGF-Chapter 2 and Bhediya Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s starring action film KGF: Chapter 2 is highly anticipated after being repeatedly delayed amid the pandemic. It finally arrives in theaters on April 14. Meanwhile, the directors of Bhediya, a horror comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, have announced that the film will also be released on the same day. Adipurush and Raksha Bandhan It has been confirmed that Akshay Kumar and Prabhas will face off at the box office over the Independence Day weekend. Raksha Bandhan and Prbhas of Akshay and the Ramayana narrative by Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush, will be released on the same day, August 11, 2022. Related | Hollywood and Bollywood box office: what the numbers say about the post-pandemic theatrical response Vikram Vedha and Mission Impossible: 7 The director duo Pushkar and Gayathri are remaking the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha in Hindi with starred actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Its release is scheduled for September 30. Biggie of Hollywood, Tom Cruise star Mission Impossible 7 is also set to be released the same day after being filmed during the Covid pandemic. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

