Kelly Price says she almost died from Covid-19 | Entertainment





Singer Kelly Price broke her silence after her family said she was missing after announcing she had contracted Covid-19. In a video interview with TMZ, the Grammy-nominated R&B and gospel singer said she had hardly survived her battle with the virus. “At one point they lost me,” she said. “I woke up a few days later, a few days later, and the first thing I remember was the team of doctors standing around me asking if I knew what year it was.” When asked to clarify what she meant by “they lost me”, Price said: “I am dead”. Price first shared that she tested positive for Covid-19 on July 29. She did not say if she was vaccinated. “I’m following Dr.’s orders I’m in quarantine. I feel really exhausted,” she wrote on Instagram. “Malta split head but I’m not in the hospital. I am grateful and expect a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer.” The singer then seemed to disappear out of sight, and, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, authorities in Cobb County, Georgia, have confirmed that a missing person report has been filed for Price. Price’s sister, Shanrae Price, went public with a plea for her to contact affected family members so that they can see her physically. The singer’s lawyer, Monica Ewing, told media that Price is not missing, but is simply recovering. In the video shared on TMZ, Price said she had Covid for about a week at home with her husband taking care of her before he also tested positive just before she was rushed. in the hospital with worsening symptoms, including a fever of 103 degrees. She said she was released from the hospital with an oxygen tank due to a lack of beds and over the next four weeks health workers visited her at home. “People were definitely seeing me,” Price said. “People who could actually say something are not allowed to do so because of HIPAA law [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which guards the privacy of patients] law.” She said she received her first negative Covid test about a week ago, Price also said that she is now a “long-haul”, which refers to those who continue to have lingering complications from the virus, and “are facing a very difficult battle right now”. She brought up the issue with her sister, saying she hadn’t been in contact with her for some time. Price also posted a thank you to those who had been concerned. on his Instagram page. Price’s attorney, Monica Ewing, told CNN via email that her client “plans to talk more about her Covid journey, but not at this time. She wants to go deeper on her recovery journey first and rehabilitation “. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-daily.com/entertainment/kelly-price-says-she-almost-died-from-covid-19/article_0e954b8d-0c54-5850-bea4-1a5949047be3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos