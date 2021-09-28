‘La Brea’ review – The Hollywood Reporter

Not far in his first episode, La Bréa comes out and says what we’re already thinking, “Maybe we’re just in an episode of Lost. “The comparison is inevitable and, unfortunately, not so favorable to La Bréa. In the 17 years since the Oceanic 815 disappeared over the Pacific, there has been no end to shows trying to replicate its magic – and although La Bréa isn’t that bad, it’s just the last reminder that the Lost the formula is more difficult to master than it seems.

The hour-long drama opens with a typically hellish morning drive down Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile, which becomes much more literally hellish when a huge chasm opens beneath the tar pits of La Brea. The vacuum suddenly engulfs cars and buildings and dozens of people, including half of the Harris family: mum Eve (Natalie Zea) and teenage son Josh (Jack Martin) fall in, while teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) ) and his semi-alien father Gavin (Eoin Macken) are left to search for answers on the surface world.

La Bréa The bottom line

The formula ‘Lost’ remains difficult to decipher.

Broadcasting date : Tuesday September 28 To throw: Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, Chik Okonkwo, Nicholas Gonzalez, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Josh McKenzie, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos Creator: David Appelbaum



Those pulled into the abyss are thrown through a glowing gash into a strange pristine land, where saber-toothed tigers still roam and cell service is completely non-existent. (Which has its bright side, one character remarks: “No more Twitter!”) Meanwhile, back in the part of Los Angeles that didn’t implode on itself, Izzy and Gavin are convinced that the The event has something to do with the cryptic visions that have haunted Gavin for three years. His potential point of view attracts the attention of the Department of Homeland Security, which knows more than it is willing to say about what is really going on.

In the first two episodes given to critics for review, La Bréa It’s all a breathtaking narrative momentum. In addition to the big obvious WTF question going on with the sinkhole, La Bréa sows a bunch of little mysteries and urgent mini-crises around its verdant fields: will this character survive an animal attack? What is the Mustang full of heroin? Are these hairy-faced girls (Lily Santiago and Chloe De Los Santos) part of a religious cult or something like that? What is this distraught therapist (Chiké Okonkwo) trying to hide? Is this guy (Stephen Lopez) ever going to find his glasses?

On the one hand, all this heavy conspiracy makes La Bréa descend smoothly. If you are bored investigating a particular quirk, there’s always another around the corner. As good as the series is at raising new questions, however, it’s not at all clear how good it will be at answering them. A storyline in episode two about a cop (Karina Logue) searching for a missing man turns out to be less of an actual subplot than an instance of the series hiding background information for maximum dramatic potential. And when there are significant revelations – like clues as to exactly where this untouched wilderness really is – the show tends to repeat them over and over again, as characters scattered across both worlds realize. at different times.

Plus, the emphasis on plot twists shifts through the finer character work needed to maintain our long-term interest. While most of its ensemble will undoubtedly become more fleshed out as the season progresses, the first two episodes have most of them set to ‘secret’ or ‘panicked,’ which aren’t so much character traits as states of being. Even the Harris’ aren’t much more at this point than generic main characters who assume our sympathies just because they’re very upset on screen and haven’t done anything yet to indicate that we are. not supposed to love them.

It seems telling that the character with the most defined personality to date is the only one who isn’t hurt, fearing for a loved one, or otherwise overwhelmed by a real sense of agency despite, you know, being trapped in a strange and distant wild country with no way out. Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney), an affable Australian idiot, adds a much-needed dose of levity to the grim despair that emanates from everyone around him, making him an easy first favorite among the ensemble.

Even Scott can’t do much. There are occasional allusions to the much more entertaining spectacle which La Bréa perhaps, usually in the show’s most sensational moments: the dramatic announcement of another incredible discovery, the hero photo of an extinct bird chirping in Los Angeles traffic. Intentionally or not, these make the show look like the over-the-top ridiculousness of its own premise and pull it out for silly fun.

But above all, La Bréa seems to play it perfectly straight, hoping that its sumptuous CG budget and many twists and turns will be enough to get it on TV. And yet, for a series that opens with a massive abyss devouring an entire neighborhood of LA, La Bréa feels too much in the middle of the road to make much of an impression at all.