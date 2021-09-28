CAA buys rival agency ICM as Hollywood heads to uncertain future





The announcement on Monday that Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the top four talent agencies in the entertainment industry, would be acquiring the top four ICM Partners agencies left jaws drop across the industry. The two companies represent many of the city’s greatest actors, directors and creators (Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Daniel Craig, Ava DuVernay, and Jessica chastain among them), as well as many sports stars. The entertainment industry is changing, and this deal offers a glimpse of how Hollywood is frantically remaking itself. Consolidation, if approved, would create a monster that as AAC Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, and Richard lovett explained in a press release, strengthens our collective resources, expertise and relationships to provide even more opportunities for our world-class clients to build their careers and brands across multiple disciplines and platforms in a changing market. This evolving market has taken a number of hard hits over the past few years. These immensely powerful talent agencies had developed into full-fledged media conglomerates over the years, backed by private capital. After a deadly brawl with the Writers Guild of America in which thousands of Hollywood writers dropping their agents en masse, CAA and ICM finally signed a deal with the WGA last year in which they agreed to phase out lucrative packaging fees. As part of the WGA agreement, CAA also sold its majority stake in wiip, the production company behind series like Dickinson and Easttown mare. The streaming wars have ushered in another level of chaos, as media companies devour each other in hopes of surviving the transition. This union of CAAICM would create a megalith of similar agents who could fight with these media conglomerates. The pandemic has accelerated the dominance of streaming, as studios like Warner Bros. have made the decision to drop their list of theatrical blockbusters on HBO Max and Disney to premiere Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +. While Warner retroactively changed the deals with his talent, Disney found himself sued by Scarlett johansson for breach of contract. (The trial is still ongoing.) All of this made it clear that the streaming economy will be tough on talent. Instead of box office bonuses (for movies) and syndication fees (for TV), agencies will have to push for bigger deals up front. And, it is believed that customers will be better served by having gargantuan representatives to lobby gargantuan media companies. As ICM Chris Silbermann commented in the announcement, Together we will build on our accomplishments and entrepreneurial spirit, and continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the best interests of our clients, as well as empowering new and diverse voices within the ‘industry. Definitions of best interests vary, of course, and the agreement will need to overcome the hurdle of antitrust laws. There will also be a discussion of this combination of two of the top four agencies among Hollywood’s many guilds, as it brings together many of the city’s most powerful talent in one stable. It’s just another convulsion in an industry resigned to constant transformation, for better or for worse. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Regina King is in her element

Even in the cinema, Dear Evan Hansen Cannot solve the main problem of musicals

Linda Tripps’ daughter wishes her mother was there to see Accused: American crime story

Unlucky Star: The Brief and Explosive Life of Rudolph Valentino

2021 Emmy Winners: See the full list here

LuLaRichs Derryl on the deletion of LuLaRoe and the boycott of Kelly Clarkson

What Michaela Coel Did With I can destroy you Is taller than the Emmys

Love is a crime: In one of Hollywood’s craziest scandals

Dune Gets lost in space

From the archives: Behind the scenes of ghost hunters

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for industry essentials and awards coverage, plus a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/09/caa-icm-merger-hollywod-agencies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos