Filmmakers Union Board of Directors votes to support potential Hollywood workers’ strike – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood productions are one step closer to blackness as support grows for backstage entertainment workers who threaten to go on strike.

The executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild Local 600 voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents tens of thousands of entertainment workers. The Filmmakers Union is also urging its members to vote yes on the authorization, which begins October 1.

READ MORE: Person seriously injured by school security guard

The IATSE and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers have been at odds over safety and working conditions for months. The union – which represents Hollywood television and film workers such as cameramen, decorators and makeup artists – announced last week that it would go ahead with a strike authorization vote.

READ MORE: Some California residents risk losing fire insurance after moratorium protecting them expires

“This fight is about fundamental rights and safe and healthy working conditions,” said ICG National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine. “No one wants to strike, but we have had little choice from companies that make record profits from the work of our members but are unwilling to treat these same workers with dignity and respect.

NO MORE NEWS: LA County Reports 5 New Deaths From COVID-19; Hospitalizations are maintained

Negotiations focus on successor contracts to the Basic Producer-IATSE Agreement, Supplementary Video Tape Agreement, and Film and Television Zone Standards Agreement which covers approximately 60,000 workers in 13 locals. of the Hollywood bargaining unit, according to the union.