Live Events 2021: Jo Koy Set to Return to SF; Cal Academy of Sciences brings back NightLife parties

Datebook’s live event updates will compile the news you need to know as the Bay Area arts and entertainment scene bounces back after the pandemic has closed, with details on site reopens and events. COVID restrictions, announcements of concerts and other in-person performances, and more. Check back regularly for the latest news.

Bay Area Arts & Entertainment News: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Comic Jo Koy due in SF in May

Jo Koys’ 2022 tour, Funny is Funny, will feature a date on May 7 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Filipino-American comedian announced on Monday, September 27. The tour follows the release earlier this year of his autobiography, Mixed Plate.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 via www.chasecenter.com.

Tool announces concert dates in SF, Sacramento

The Grammy-winning rock band Tool plans to tour the Bay Area in January as part of their new 2022 international tour.

The band’s local concert dates are January 15 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and January 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 via www.chasecenter.com.

The Monterey Jazz Festival returns for a loyal crowd

After releasing archived festival sets and new content online last year, the 64th annual Monterey Jazz Festival featured a shorter sold-out program that limited 22 live performances to two stages Friday through Sunday. September 24 to 27. The result was a less rushed experience for fans who typically have to rush from stage to stage in the Monterey County Fairgrounds.

The capacity of the event was reduced to just over 7,500 from the usual 35,000 per day, which meant the festival was particularly intimate. Read the full story here.

Bay Area Arts & Entertainment News: Sep 20-26

The Academy of Sciences brings back NightLife parties

California Academy of Sciences after-hours evenings plan to return in person starting Thursday, September 30, with “Nightlife: culture shock”, a series of themed events that pay homage to the “cultural fabric” of the Bay Area.

The first event is expected to spotlight the works of musicians, artists and creators of Asian descent, with live musical performances by rapper Ruby Ibarra, electronic music artist Ashley Mehta, as well as rapper and multi-instrumentalist Rocky. G.

The event is also expected to feature sets from DJ Presto, DJ Toy and the Les, as well as a pair of panel discussions featuring the creators of Chinatown Pretty, the founder of Traktivist, the founder of the Asian American Music Conference and Moreover.

For more information on timetables and ticketing, visit www.calacademy.org.

San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus announces the lineup for its 44th season

The in-person season is expected to feature three concerts featuring the choir of more than 250 singers, outgoing artistic director Timothy Seelig and executive director Chris Verdugo announced on Thursday, September 23.

The season will open the company’s annual holiday show, “Holigays Are Here… Again! On multiple dates throughout December at venues across the Bay Area, marking the choir’s first live performances in over two years.

The spring concert, “Voices Rising,” features works by 13 composers and lyricists, as well as a cover of Andrew Lippas’ oratorio, “I Am Harvey Milk,” at Davies Symphony Hall on April 10.

The season will end in Davies on July 13 with “Final Words,” featuring the San Francisco Symphony, marking Seelig’s retirement.

For the full program of performances and tickets, visit www.sfgmc.org.

Trevor Noah criticizes SF mayor on “Daily Show”

The host of “The Daily Show” is now part of a growing list of critics who have taken the opportunity to call San Francisco Mayor London Breed on her tenure as a mask after being seen without a mask in a now viral video taken by The Chronicle.

“People, can we agree that this kind of hypocrisy is bulls, isn’t it?” He said during a segment of the show’s episode on Wednesday, September 22. “It doesn’t help the conversation in America at all.… Leaders can’t set rules that everyone has to follow and then give us an attitude when they get caught breaking their own rules. Because the only one way the mayors’ actions made sense is if COVID was also really in Tony! Toni! Tonne! and agreed to take the night.

Fugees reunion tour includes a stop in Oakland

The hip-hop trio of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are planning to go on a world tour this fall, with a show scheduled at Oakland Arena on November 7.

The tour, presented by Live Nation, marks the first time members of the Fugees have performed together in 15 and 25 years since the release of an album, “The Score” in 1996.

Warning to fans: If their show in New York is any indication, prepare for a long night. On Wednesday, September 22, the band arrived three and a half hours late for a preview of seven songs from the tour, Diaspora Calling.

The tour officially begins in Chicago on November 2 and ends in Ghana on December 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at www.livenation.com.

Shawn Mendes announces date at Oakland Arena

Grammy-nominated pop singer Shawn Mendes is scheduled to perform his 2022 Wonder: The World Tour, ”which features 64 arena dates, at Oakland Arena on September 17th. The world tour is in support of his latest album, “Wonder,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae are expected to support Mendes on his North American dates.

Tickets for the general public will be available on October 7. For full tour dates and ticketing information, visit www.wonderthetour.com.

Advertising Council Hopes “Family Guy” Can Reach Vaccine Laggards

As part of Its Up to You Advertising Boards COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, Seth MacFarlane and the producers of the animated TV series Family Guy created a three-minute educational video featuring Stewie and Brian Griffin explaining how the COVID-19 vaccine works to a hesitant Peter Griffin, using a combination of fact and humor.

The hope, perhaps, is to influence anyone who has received medical advice from Nicki Ninaj’s cousin’s friend.

Outside Lands announces 2021 nightly show schedule

Organizers of the San Francisco Festival, slated for Halloween weekend, plan to host 16 shows at eight Bay Area venues as part of the Outside Lands 2021 nightly show lineup. featured artists from the three-day event at Golden Gate Park performing in more intimate settings after dark.

Acts performed between October 27 and October 31 include Rufus Du Sol, Kaytranada, Dr. Dog, Drama, Noga Erez, mxmtoon, Marc E. Bassy and others. Fans who purchased tickets as part of the festival presale in March 2020 have first access to tickets for the nightly shows.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit sfousidelands.com/night-shows.







