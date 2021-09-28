Busan builds the Actors’ House as a monument to Thespian craftsmanship





The Busan Festival has seen its fair share of fandom in previous editions, with everything from frenzied crowds on guest visits to Haeundae, a bustling BIFF plaza in Nampodong, to star-struck teens camping out at the entrance. of the Grand Hotel. None of these are particularly appropriate in the era of COVID and social distancing. With this in mind, the festival has built what it calls a “House of Actors”, a series of meetings that are a little more respectful and at arm’s length between the stars on the screen and their audience. The series consists of six deeper conversations with younger and successful talent. They will share stories that have never been heard before, including their acting philosophy and their most memorable scenes, organizers say. The sessions are moderated by Una Beck, head of Una Labo Actorology. The most prominent participants are actress Uhm Junghwa (“Insadong Scandal”, “Haeundae”, “OK! Madame”) and actor Cho Jinwoong (“Roaring Currents”, “The Handmaiden”), who established their filmographies through the big screen and television. . The two are also part of the jury judging the Actor and Actress of the Year award at this year’s BIFF. Han Yeri was recently acclaimed for her portrayal of Monica, a caring mother who guides her family to a foreign land, in the Oscar nominated film “Minari”. Jun Jong-seo launched his career with “Burning” by director Lee Chang-dong and followed in “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon”, which was seen at the last edition of the Venice International Film Festival. Lee Je-hoon, who recently credited “Time to Hunt” and “Collectors,” is also the director of a segment of the omnibus film Unframed, which is part of the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section. Byun Yohan has been featured on screen recently in recent hits “Book of Fish” and “On The Line”.

