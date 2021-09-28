Cosmetologist, philanthropist, actor … the list goes on | Kochi News





Kochi: Cosmetologist, motivational speaker, promoter of peace in the world, philanthropist, actor in Telugu films … these are some titles which were awarded to him by Monson Mavunkal, recently arrested by the criminal branch for financial fraud. These achievements Monson claims are in addition to the endless list of antiques he owns that have earned him celebrity status on social media.

Additionally, it was these materials that he used to feature in some mainstream newspapers and TV stations as a collector of rare antique materials.

Some of his claims about his collection of antiques are downright bizarre, and investigations at first glance revealed that most of them were in fact not antique and that many were bought or made locally.

It was the variety in the ancient materials list that made Monson popular. According to the complaint against him, he showed the victims the sword of Sultan Tipu, the Holy Scriptures inscribed in gold, Chhatrapati Shivajis Bhagavad Gita, the ring of Aurangazeb, the staff of Moses, the staff of Sree Narayana Guru. the list is endless as it itself claims to have the original title to Mysore Palace.

According to the referral report filed against Monson, police told court they were verifying the authenticity of documents certifying the age of documents in their possession. Police will collect his signature specimen, a voice sample and a handwriting sample for a forensic examination, according to the report.

CB will investigate banking transactions based on witness statements and how he spent the money he allegedly received.

Police are investigating how he successfully falsified a bank statement, including the seal. The investigator informed the court that they were collecting scientific evidence regarding the emails sent by Monson. The court was told that an investigation was to be carried out to verify his claims of an overseas diamond company.

Police said the accused claims to have received an honorary doctorate and that the veracity of that has also been verified. The police also called for his pre-trial detention, citing his connections with prominent figures in the political, social and bureaucratic sectors.

