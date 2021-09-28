Bethesda buys Deathloop Actor PS5 because it couldn’t find one





Picture : Bethesda / Sony / Kotaku Actor Jason Kelley, which voices Colt in the recent Death loop, is one of the many people still unable to get their hands on a PlayStation 5. After admitting his problem, Bethesda helped him out and got him one, IGN reported. When Death loop released earlier this month, Kelley recorded a short promo video for the game. In it, he explained that he still needed a PS5 to actually be able to play the game he voices the main character and asked anyone who can help him get their hands on one to, well, help him. Remember: Death loop is a game exclusive to the PS5 console (at least for a year), and while Arkanes’ latest game has also been released on PC, not everyone has a rig powerful enough to play it. In response, Pete Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and communications at Bethesdas, suggested that he and the publisher could probably help Kelley on her quest to get a PS5. Flashforward to September 24 during an interview with Play with shortcuts on Youtube when Kelley gave people an update on her PS5 hunt. And he had good news! G / O Media may earn a commission I just got notified by Bethesda that a PS5 is available, Kelley said. [Its] will be sent to me, along with the game too. So, I’m going to play the game … I’m super excited. He should be excited. Death loop is, after all, pretty rad. It might not be Arkanes’ best game, but it’s an elegant and wild journey through time. Plus, he has a really soft kick, which never gets boring. Seriously. I’ll never get tired of kicking the fools off the cliffs and buildings. Read more: You still don’t need a PS5 So the hunt for Kelleys PS5 is over. Unfortunately, many people still struggle to get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X or S console. As we get closer to a year after the consoles first launched, looks like things won’t get better anytime soon. Global flea shortages, problems with covid-19, extremely high demand, shit dealers, and the bots combined to create a perfect and terrible storm that means most gamers are still unable to find either next-gen console. Or you can become a successful actor, get a role in a game that will only be released on next-gen consoles, then publicly ask for a console and hope your business leaders hear you and decide that giving you one is one. good publicity. Simple, really.

