West Hollywood ratifies vaccine verification requirements

WEST HOLLYWOOD – The City of West Hollywood has ratified an emergency executive order and approved a resolution to implement the COVID-19 vaccine verification requirements, which will apply to covered businesses, municipal facilities, municipal contractors, municipal employees and municipal officials.

The Emergency Order was first issued by the City of West Hollywoods City Manager on September 10, 2021, as directed by West Hollywood City Council.

Following the issuance of the Cities Ordinance, the LA County health official on September 17, 2021 issued similar requirements for bars and nightclubs across the county and strong vaccine verification requirements. recommended for indoor restaurants.

The Order of Cities was then ratified by West Hollywood City Council on September 20, 2021 with changes that reflect LA County requirements to aim to ensure consistency across the region; the clarified and amended decree was approved in resolution n ° 21-5444.

Resolution # 21-5444 establishes the following updated vaccination verification requirements in the City of West Hollywood with an updated schedule that has been amended to align with LA County requirements, as follows:

Immunization Verification Requirements for Customers of Covered Businesses: Between October 7, 2021 and November 3, 2021, all customers 18 years of age and over in Covered Businesses must provide proof that they have received at least one dose. COVID-19 vaccination before entering an interior part of a facility, subject only to certain exceptions.

By November 4, 2021, all customers aged 18 and over at Covered Businesses must prove that they are fully immunized before entering any interior part of a facility, subject only to certain exceptions. Persons who do not provide proof of vaccination may use the exterior parts of the covered business facilities.

People under the age of 18 are not required to show full proof of vaccination.

The definition of covered businesses in the Citys Order has been revised to exclude bars and nightclubs that are included in the LA County Health Officer Order. Typically, the Citys Order applies to restaurants, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges, entertainment venues, fitness facilities, and personal care facilities.

Bars and nightclubs are covered by the LA County requirement and as long as local bars and nightclubs are not covered, they would be covered by the Citys Order.

Covered businesses will be required to post customer notification signs at entrances starting October 7, 2021, advising people that proof of vaccination is required to enter. Examples of signs are available on the Town’s website at www.weho.org/coronavirus in vaccine verification Terms & Conditions section.

Updates to the ordinance provide further clarification that if a person requires reasonable accommodation for medical or disability reasons and the facility does not have space for outdoor accommodation (or remote / virtual hosting), reasonable accommodation can be made, including:

Provide access to the building to unvaccinated people if the person provides proof of a negative COVID-19 test;

Use of a face mask or social distancing whenever possible; and

Written documentation certifying that the person is exempt from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine due to a health problem or disability.

Vaccination verification requirements for staff of covered businesses: As soon as possible, but no later than October 7, 2021, covered businesses (as stated above) should do their best to verify the immunization status of all staff who works regularly on site and at the latest. before November 4, 2021, must ensure that all personnel who work regularly on site provide complete proof of vaccination before entering or working in any interior part of the facility.

This does not include personnel who enter or work at the facilities of the Covered Company intermittently or occasionally or for short periods (for example, people who deliver goods or packages). People under the age of 18 are not required to show full proof of vaccination.

Covered businesses will be required to post staff notification signs starting October 7, 2021 in areas such as break rooms advising individuals that full proof of vaccination is required with details on how to do this. vaccinate. Examples of signs are available on the Town’s website at www.weho.org/coronavirus in vaccine verification Terms & Conditions section.

Vaccination verification requirements for municipal facilities and municipal contractors: Between October 7, 2021 and November 3, 2021, all persons 18 years of age and older entering an interior area of ​​a municipal facility must provide proof that ‘they have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, subject only to certain exceptions.

No later than November 4, 2021, all persons aged 18 and over entering an interior area of ​​a municipal facility must prove that they are fully vaccinated before entering, subject only to certain exceptions.

The requirements also apply to team sports, sporting activities and private clubs and leagues organized outside or inside on the premises of a municipal facility. Sports and youth programs are not covered by the Executive Order and are subject to applicable LA County Public Health requirements for youth activities. In addition, the requirements apply to municipal contractors.

Immunization Verification Requirements for City Employees and City Officials: All City employees, temporary employees, interns, contract staff, volunteers, and elected or appointed officials who work in all locations. City facilities will be subject to a separate vaccination policy that will require vaccination no later than November 1, 2021.

The order defines full vaccination and full vaccination as two weeks after completing the entire recommended course of vaccination (usually one or two doses) with a vaccine authorized to prevent COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of United States, including through Emergency Use Authorization, or by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The following are acceptable forms of proof of vaccination:

A CDC vaccination card, which includes the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided and the date of the last dose administered, or similar documentation issued by another foreign government jurisdiction;

A photo or copy of an immunization record as a separate document;

A photo of an immunization card stored on a phone or electronic device;

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider; and or

A digital personal COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California and available by going to myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov or similar documentation issued by another state, local or foreign government jurisdiction, or by a private company approved.

The City of West Hollywood’s vaccine verification requirements are designed to protect health and safety. COVID-19 continues to pose an imminent threat in the city of West Hollywood, across the region and across the country. Although vaccines are now widely available, many people in the state and region are still not fully immunized.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of infection and a higher risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the spread of the disease overall, and that vaccines continue to be very effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

For more information on the City’s Vaccine Verification Requirements Policy, please contact Janet Jimenez, Assistant to the City of West Hollywood General Manager, at (323) 848-6376 or [email protected].

Comments on the city’s vaccine verification requirements policy can be sent to West Hollywood City Council at [email protected].

If you are a business and have questions regarding vaccination verification requirements or to report potential violations, please contact the city’s Code Compliance Division at (323) 848-6516 or [email protected].

For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.