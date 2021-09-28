The popular fall block party returns on October 9





By MADDY VITALE Ocean City will no longer be without a Block Party, with the return of the blockbuster event that draws thousands of visitors to the resort for a day filled with offers galore, food and music vendors throughout downtown . The Fall Block Party, which runs along Asbury Avenue from Fifth to 14th Street, is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be 400 artisans to provide visitors with an abundance of merchandise, artwork, crafts and more to browse. The event also features plenty of mouthwatering food, from barbecue to garden vegetables, homemade jams and other treats. And throughout the day there will be live entertainment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event each year, had to cancel the Spring Block Party in 2020, the Fall Block Party in 2020, and the Spring Block Party in 2021. But officials assured that this year’s party will make up for lost time. Block Party Coordinator Rose Savastano has worked tirelessly with our participating vendors to ensure a fun day for all, said Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday. Gillian continued: After missing three consecutive Block Parties, we are very happy that this year the Fall Block Party is full of wonderful vendors, local businesses, downtown merchants, as well as great food and entertainment. . The event has grown every year and is the traditional kickoff of a bustling shoulder season in Ocean City. The 2019 event recorded attendance records. Ocean Citys Block Party is truly the envy of every other festival, noted Gillian. With the weather on our side, we expect a fabulous turnout. We are delighted to see all the families returning to our traditional event. The festivities will be crowned with a popular attraction – fireworks – scheduled for 9 p.m. on the 5th to 14th Street promenade. The city participates in the Fall Block Party. The Ocean City Police Department handles traffic and crowd control, and the City’s Public Works Department handles the cleanup. We are certainly House partners in the event, said Michael Allegretto, Assistant Mayor Jay Gillian. We’re excited to have a flagship event returning for the fall. It kicks off all of our fall events. The weekend continues the programming of family activities in the resort. Merchant table sales will take place on the promenade and in downtown Sixth to 14th Street from Saturday October 9 to Monday October 11. And there are many more events to come. The fall calendar is packed with things to do for visitors just about every weekend until November before the Birds Celebration, a downtown shopping mega-extravaganza for holiday shoppers to take in. good business, noted Allegretto. Ocean City Public Information Officer Doug Bergen summed up the sentiment of people who have made the Fall Block Party their annual tradition. The Fall Block Party is one of the most popular events of the year in Ocean City, and I’m sure everyone is excited it’s back, he said. For more information on Ocean City and its events, call 1-800-BEACH-NJ or visit www.ocnj.us Where www.OceanCityVacation.com.

