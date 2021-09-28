“The Black Phone” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

The second feature film (after several TV projects) based on the work of horror writer Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson’s film The black phone develops short story in a way that feels very faithful to the source material while dramatically improving its theatrical appeal. There was no doubt that this would be a more commercial release than the deeply bizarre (but effective, in its own way) adaptation of 2013. Horns, but the image also fits well with the current vogue for retro genre dishes, slightly scratching a nostalgic itch without looking at all like trying to roll Strange things‘tails. (Or those of Hill’s father and Foreigner inspiration, Stephen King, although this story could easily be one of his.)

On a Denver baseball field in 1978, we meet Finney (Mason Thames), a pitcher whose diamond prowess (his “arm is perfect,” an opponent says) doesn’t stop him from being harassed between lessons. . He’s a sportsman who goes through life like a dweeb, and even little sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) has to come to his aid sometimes. Her shyness surely comes from living with a sad and angry alcoholic father (Jeremy Davies) who can barely manage on his own to raise two children – let alone in a community whose boys go missing, victims of a local killer called the Grabber.

Place: Fantastic party Release date: Friday January 28 To throw: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone Director: Scott Derrickson Screenwriters: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill Rated R, 1 hour 42 minutes

Like the bogeyman in King’s This, the Grabber approaches its prey disguised as a clown. But this is a much simpler thriller, the threat of which has nothing to do with the supernatural. The unnamed character of Ethan Hawke, whose motives we’ll never delve into, is simply a man who kidnaps teenagers while posing as a party host, keeps them locked up for a while, and presumably murders them.

Here, the spirit world is in contact only with the good guys, although their attempts to help often scare them. Like her absent mother before her, Gwen is troubled by prophetic dreams. Her visions predicted the most recent kidnapping, with a specificity that brought her to the attention of local detectives. (Interacting with them and other authority figures, McGraw steals scenes with gross impatience.) But she has no prior warning that Finney will be next.

Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill have us wondering if what lies ahead between Finney and the Grabber will be a two-handed psychodrama. Once he kidnaps Finney and locked him in his large, almost empty basement, the Grabber is almost gentle with the boy. “I’m not going to hurt you,” he promises, tacitly suggesting that Finney isn’t like the boys who came before him. But do these promises come from the man Hawke plays, or just one side of him? The lower half of the Grabber’s mask can be altered to represent different expressions, from the lack of a mouth to a threatening Joker-like smile; each may represent a distinct psychological state from the others, as in M. Night Shyamalan’s kidnapping thriller To divide.

But while the interactions between the two and Finney’s attempts to find a way out work well enough to maintain a purely reality-based suspense, that’s not all we get. An old rotary telephone hangs on the basement wall, and it rings a lot for the one whose cord hangs cut underneath. Finney begins to receive calls from the spirits of the former residents of the basement, each with their own advice for the child. Obviously, neither of them have escaped, so Finn will have to add his own abilities to their skill – and perhaps benefit from Gwen’s as well – if he hopes to pull through.

Even projecting utter desperation, Thames is fiery enough to keep the film from going completely dark, and the action on the surface offers light moments of hope – of Gwen’s increasingly cranky interaction with a God who doesn’t. won’t deliver visions on demand, to involvement in the case of Max (James Ransone), a coked joker whose efforts as a civil detective may be more valuable than cops realize.

Aside from a few effective scares, the film runs on a time-consuming thriller, knowing that whatever the Grabber says, Finn is unlikely to stay in his good graces for very long. The final third of the story works even better than the build-up suggests, ignoring some of the atmospheres and, with a clever nod to a serial killer genre classic, focusing all of the film’s energies on one. sequence that keeps its promises. Happy or sad, this episode is sure to be immortalized in the lore of the neighborhood, the kind of half-factual legend that is repeated from school year to school year, until something more exciting happens.