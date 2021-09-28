A look at the Bollywood actor’s much-publicized love life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt currently top the list of popular Bollywood romances, with all eyes on when they would eventually get married. The actor had confirmed rumors of their impending marriage by admitting last year that without the pandemic the two would have been a married couple by now. The two actors have been linked with several co-stars over time, but they proved things were serious this time around when they openly admitted their relationship in public appearances. Ranbir had also spoken of another relationship in the past with Deepika Padukone, but had never spoken of marriage with such certainty.

As the actor celebrates his last birthday, presumably, as a bachelor, he watches his love life from his pre-Bollywood days to those mature years where he finally seems to have found a partner he wants to settle down with. .

Links before and after the debut of Bollywood

Avantika Malik, who later married actor Imran Khan, was reportedly one of Ranbir’s earliest love interests. The actor also reportedly dated designer Nandita Mahtani, before making his debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya. The debutant co-stars are reportedly dating while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. Their affair is said to have started when they were assistant directors on Bhansalis Black.

The Deepika phase

Ranbir has embarked on a high-profile relationship with his second film’s co-star, Bachna Ae Haseeno. The actor and Deepika Padukone didn’t hesitate to talk about their romantic relationship while promoting their first film together. So much so that it became difficult to tell the difference between their on-screen and off-screen romantic characters during this time.

But the couple have proven their relationship is more than just a movie publicity stunt. It lasted a few years, when they dated and talked openly about each other. Deepika took her engagement one step further by having her initials RK tattooed on her neck. To fans, it looked like Ranbir-Deepika would stand the test of time.

Unfortunately, this did not last beyond a few years. They are said to have had an ugly breakup amid fraud rumors. Later, Sonam and Deepika ended up exchanging notes on Koffee With Karan about Ranbir’s merit as a boyfriend. Sonam wondered if Ranbir could be called a “great boyfriend,” saying, “Ranbir is a great friend. But I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. Honestly. He’s a really nice guy, he has family values, he’s really respectful. I’ve known Ranbir all my life, but as a boyfriend I don’t know she did a great job of hanging on to him for so long. “

Although the Ranbir-Deepika relationship did not last, the actors continued to be the friendliest exes, another rarity in Bollywood. They have acted together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, and have also been seen in meetings and on trips in recent years.

The Capture of Katrina

They have been said to have dated since their 2011 film, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, for 6 years, before separating in 2017. Both have opened up about their relationship without revealing too much the real reason for their split. , post that Ranbir continued with Katrina’s good friend Ali Bhatt. Katrina has never spoken openly about her relationships, either with Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor, but she revealed after her breakup with the latter: If it was selfless love, then I wouldn’t feel the need to Assert myself so much in the relationship. I would be more tolerant. I don’t want to be tolerant. I don’t want to accept it, I want to fight. I want to get what I think I deserve.

Alias ​​arrival

Alia and Ranbir went public with their relationship shortly after his split from Katrina. And it looks like this one is here to stay. From pasty romantic moments at awards shows, from joint appearances at weddings to social media posts from their trips and reunions, the actors pretty quickly gave up the role of friends. Families met, rumors of marriage began to float, which were later confirmed by the actor himself. In an interview in 2020, Ranbir revealed that he would have married Alia Bhatt if the coronavirus pandemic had not hit the country. The couple are just looking for the right time to get married.

