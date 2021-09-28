Sooryavanshi, 83, Laal Singh Chaddha

After a lull of more than six months, theatrical viewing seems to have suddenly come to life with the Maharashtra government allowing theaters to open from next month. Even though other states had already cleared theaters to take over, only a few Hindi-language films have opened at the box office in recent months, given that Maharashtra is the largest market for Bollywood films.

As soon as the government made the announcement on Saturday, policymakers at least 14 Bollywood the films – from Sooryavanshi to 83, Laal Singh Chaddha to Heropanti 2, from Prithviraj to Bachchan Paney – have shared release dates, leading to a film schedule booked until the end of 2022. And the announcements have failed. not stopped. In case you couldn’t keep an eye on which movie is coming out when, take a look at the following list and mark the movies you want to release and watch while staying safe in these times of a lingering pandemic.

83: Christmas outing

Ranveer Singh’s star film, which showcases India’s journey to 1983 World Cup victory, was scheduled for release on April 10, 2020 and then on December 25, 2020. Directed by Kabir Khan, the highly-rated sports drama expected is heading for a Christmas outing this year.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Salem, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Ammy Virk among others. It was produced by Reliance Entertainment, Kabir Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sooryavanshi: exit from Diwali

Akshay Kumar’s starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, initially slated for release on March 24 last year and pushed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, will finally be released this Diwali. The actor also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and was produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Rohit Shetty.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Valentine’s Day Outing

This Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starring, the remake of the popular American film Forrest Gump, has long been rumored to set Christmas as a release date. But the creators eventually announced that the drama would open at the box office on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha was directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. The film, also starring Naga Chaitanya, was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Ajit Andhare.

Satyameva Jayate 2: release November 26

John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, which was previously scheduled for May 13 for Eid, will now be released on November 26. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.

Raksha Bandhan: released on August 11, 2022



Akshay Kumar is going to have a box office gala as not one but at least four superstar films will be released over the next few months. Director Aanand L Rai has announced that his director, Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar, will arrive in theaters on August 11, 2022.

Raksha Bandhan marks the debut of the production of Alka Hiranandani, the sister of Akshay Kumar. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, also has Akshay as one of the producers.

Adipurush: released on August 11, 2022

Raksha Bandhan of Akshay Kumar will see a box office shock with the highly anticipated Adipurush led by Prabhas, which draws inspiration from the Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It was directed by Om Raut, who last directed the hit period film Tanhaji (2020).

Bachchan Pandey: release March 4, 2022

Another Akshay Kumar-starrer has got his release date. The action comedy, also starring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, will arrive in theaters on March 4, 2022. The film was Farhad Samji. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandsons made the announcement on Twitter, along with release dates for their other upcoming films.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Come to you with 4 films #tadap – December 03, 2021 83 – Christmas 2021#BachchanPandey – March 04, 2022 # Heropanti2 – May 06, 2022 SEE YOU AT THE CINEMA Love,#SajidNadiadwala, @WardaNadiadwala & #NGEFamily Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 26, 2021

Bachchan Pandey introduces Akshay Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor.

Prithviraj: release January 21, 2022

The star of Akshay Kumar will be released on January 21, 2022. Supported by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi features the actor in the title role of 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the on-screen debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Shamshera: release March 18, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor’s first film in three years since Sanju (2018), Shamshera, finally has a release date. Produced by Yash Raj Film, the period action film will arrive on March 18, 2022. Billed as an “adrenaline-pumping artist,” the Karan Malhotra director also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in roles keys.

Jersey: released on December 31

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will be released on December 31. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, was previously scheduled to be released on Diwali.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The original starred Nani in the lead role.

Bunty Aur Babli 2: release November 19

Bunty Aur Babli 2, another YRF film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released on November 19. The film was directed by Varun V Sharma. It is the sequel to the 2005 hit romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli which starred Rani, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Heropanti 2: release on May 6, 2022

Tiger Shroff has announced a release date for his upcoming, Heropanti 2, a sequel to his Bollywod debut in 2014. The action drama, another film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will hit screens on May 6, 2022. While the original starred Kriti Sanon opposite him, Heropanti 2 stars Tara Sutaria. Tiger made the announcement on Twitter.

Heropanti 2 was previously scheduled to hit theaters on December 3. It was headed by Ahmed Khan.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: release December 10

The romantic drama Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starring Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is scheduled for release on December 10. Director Abhishek Kapoor and the crew took to social media on Sunday to make the announcement.

The film was previously slated to hit screens in July. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen as a versatile athlete. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was shot from start to finish during the pandemic.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: release February 25, 2022

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will arrive in theaters on February 25, 2022. The film also features Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featured as a family artist, is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Divyang Thakkar directed the film, while Yash Raj Films funded it.

Tadap: release on December 3

Tadap, the Bollywood debut film by Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, will be released on December 3. Also starring Tara Sutaria, the action-romance was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

An emotional Suniel Shetty took to social media to write a special note for her son before his onscreen sleeves.

Bhavai: release October 22

This star of Pratik Gandhi postponed its release date from October 1 to 22 after the government of Mahrashtra announced the reopening of theaters. The musical drama also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Bhavai was directed by Hardik Gajjar and presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures.

Ganpath: released on December 23, 2022

Tiger Shroff has announced the release date for Ganpath, which also has Kriti Sanon in mind. The film will hit screens on December 23, 2022.

KGF 2: release on April 14, 2022

KGF’s big-budget sequel, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt, hits screens on August 22, the creators announced Sunday.

Mayday: release April 29, 2022

Ajay Devgn returns as director with Amitabh Bachchan in the cast of this project. The film will be released on April 29, 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: released on November 19

The horror comedy retread starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, get ready for the chills in this Kartik star Aaryan and Tabu on November 19.