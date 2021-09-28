VIFF review: Nikhil Mahajan’s character study in Godavari offers thoughtful alternative to Bollywood fare





For those who are used to the fast pace and vivid color palette of most Bollywood films, it takes a while to get used to the only Indian film at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival. Director Nikhil Mahajans in Marathi language Godavari is a character study centered on a grumpy landlord relationship with the river of the same name. It all takes place in the ancient and overcrowded city of Nashik, about 140 kilometers from Mumbai. The film opens with Nishikant (Jitendra Joshi), a stressed chain smoker, riding a moped to collect rent from various tenants. This man seems irritated with everyone, his wife, his mother and his senile grandfather, who repeatedly asks if the water in the river has touched Lord Hanuman’s ankles. When Nishikant’s daughter says she’s bored at home, Nishikant answers me too. Things take place slowly, to the rhythm of the Indian chants of Av Prafullachandras, which amplify the misery of the existence of the Nishikants. The gloomy vibe is reinforced by the darkness of the apartment where Nishikant fled to avoid his family. The imaginative camera work also does its magic, with longer shots from various angles showing just how insignificant Nishikant’s life has become. Two things are happening to create new pressure on Nishikant. First, there is an offer from a developer to buy the family’s land properties, which would require the eviction of its tenants. Then there is a disturbing medical diagnosis. This puts Nishikant on a spiritual journey in which the mighty Godavari River takes center stage. The actor in Godavari is first-rate, notably in the fiery-eyed portrayal of Nishikant troubled by Joshi, but also in the thoughtful and plaintive performance of Priyadarshan Jadhav as his friend Kaasav. The mother, played by Neena Kulkarni, also shines with her subtle and authentic playing. It is the best of art house Marathi cinema. But for expatriate Indians accustomed to the dazzling of a Salman Khan action flick or even the dramatic thriller of a critically acclaimed Bollywood film like HaiderGodavari might seem a bit slow to them. To them, I say be patient. Stick with it. With fine Indian cuisine, things turn out best when the spices have time to marinate. The same is true of the central character of GodavariNishikant just needs time to evolve. INTERNATIONAL OFFICIAL TRAILER video: GODAVARI () | JITENDRA JOSHI | NIKHIL MAHAJAN Video: watch the trailer for Godivari. Following

