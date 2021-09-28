Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor! The actor’s fleet of cars boasts an Audi, Merc G63 AMG; bought a Hublot Mexican worth Rs 8L with a ‘Saawariya’ paycheck





Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turns 39 today. Kapoor, affectionately known as the chocolate boy from B-town, began his career as an assistant director with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Black” in 2005 and went on to become one of the highest paid actors in the industry. . According to

starsnetworth.in – a website which is a directory of information regarding Indian movie stars – Kapoor’s net worth as of March 2021 is listed around Rs 32o crore which comes mainly from brand and movies endorsement. It appears that the actor charges around Rs 5 crore for an approval and around Rs 18-20 crore per movie. Just as the actor likes to win big, he also likes to spend big. The 39-year-old is an avowed supreme drug addict. In an interview with

GQ India in 2018, the actor confessed that everything he owns, from his underwear, to a phone charger and a razor, is that of the american luxury brand.

Kapoor loves to shop and not just at Supreme. “I’m a shopaholic, so I shop all the time – online at Mr Porter; in Amsterdam, in London, places like Harvey Nichols, Selfridges,” he reportedly said in the

GQ India maintenance.

PTI Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive in Jodhpur on Sunday. The actor also has a soft spot for sneakers and has an extensive collection of high-end footwear including Air Jordans, Yeezy, a pair of Lanvins, Ylati and more. When the “Barfi” star doesn’t splurge on luxury shoes or clothing brands, he also enjoys indulging in a few watch purchases. Earlier press reports had listed Kapoor as the owner of a Rs 3.25 lakh TAGHeuer Grand Prix watch, a Rs 10 lakh Rolex and a Hublot Mexican worth Rs 8.16 lakh which he bought it with his first paycheck he received in 2007 from Sanjay Leela. Bhansali for his debut in ‘Saawariya’. But that’s not all. When it comes to all that is expensive and luxurious, how can you stay away from the alluring charm of cars? Kapoor is also known to be a car fanatic and has some awesome items in his machinery collection. The “Rockstar” actor owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which costs around Rs 1.6 crore. He also has a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG which starts at Rs 2.14 crore, an Audi R8 which costs around Rs 2.72 crore and a Land Rover Range Rover Sport worth Rs 87 lakh are among the best parked vehicles. in Kapoor’s garage.

Ranbir Kapoor, co-owner of Mumbai City FC, as well as players Nicolas Anelka, Subrata Paul, Sunil Chhetri and Andre Mortiz. Well, it’s a heavy collection, literally! But it’s not as if Kapoor is only spending on luxury items. The actor also invested his money in other things. Passionate about football, Kapoor is part owner of the Indian Super League Mumbai City FC football team. He also co-founded Picture Shuru Productions and owns a significant stake in online music streaming company Saavn.com. The actor also owns a few luxury apartments in the country, including a Rs 35 crore worth BHK 4 in Bandra and a Rs 15 crore house in the Trump Towers apartment in Pune. The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film ‘Sanju’, has a huge lineup of films awaiting release. From director Karan Malhotra’s “Shamshera” to Ayan Mukherjee’s “Brahmastra,” which also stars the beautiful Alia Bhatt, he’s got his hands full.



