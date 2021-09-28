Sonu Sood reveals why no one in Bollywood gave his support

Sonu sood gained enormous popularity for her social work during the Corona pandemic. Last year, during the lockdown when government services were shut down, Sonu did a remarkable job sending helpless migrant workers and students home safely. Using private buses and planes, Sonu took stranded people to their hometowns and state. Twitter has been inundated with people seeking help from Sonu. Sonu had also launched the helpline to continue his charitable work in the difficult times of the pandemic. Due to all his humanitarian work, Sonu has been labeled as “Messiah” by the Indian people. The actor also released his book titled “I Am Not the Messiah”. later.

Recently, the actor made headlines after major issues in the form of an Income Tax Department raid knocked on his door. The IT cell reportedly questioned the six offices and homes in Mumbai in the suburbs linked to the actor. The officials later alleged that Good news Year Rs 20 Crore Tax Evasion Actor. Sonu and his associates were suspected by the ministry.

Also read: https://www.womansera.com/why-sonu-soods-homes-offices-were-surveyed-by-it-department-reason-revealed/

Although his fans and supporters have supported throughout the incident, Sood, in a recent interview, spoke out about receiving no support from the Bollywood biggies.

Speaking to Times Now, Sonu Sood said he doesn’t expect any support from the Bollywood industry. He quoted, Who will come and support when the guests are seated in your house. Whenever the guests come, no one from the industry will come. People listen and feel. You don’t know how many of them would be with you. But you would think about it if you expected people to come in support and shout slogans for you. I wasn’t expecting anything and therefore no one came to support me. Also, I don’t think people bother to support or raise their voices for anyone who might be in trouble with the authorities. Or why is a person being harassed? I don’t think anyone has ever raised their voice in such a situation. I think the world is still the same and we have always been a part of it.

Last year, when Kangana’s office was demolished by BMC, no one from Bollywood came to his aid. Speaking about the same case, Sonu said the Kangana case was a different case. This is a completely different question, and someone else might address a different question as well. I believe your voice must come from within. Some will speak from their minds and hearts and others will not. But yes, going out and offering open support has never been a legacy. They were all there. It’s a sensitive area and the past one and a half years have been too sensitive for Bollywood as well.

After tax raids, the actor revealed that government officials were very impressed with his documents. They were unable to find anything malicious in Sood’s properties. The actor also said officials claim to have the smoothest 4 days of raids in his offices. “I asked them if you had ever seen this kind of documentation, details, paperwork?” They said they were also happy with everything they saw. They said it was the easiest four days of raiding for them, Sonu said.

On the cinema side, we will now see Sonu inPrithvirajfacing Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Along with this, Sonu also appeared in songs. His song with Tony Kakkar,Saath Kya Nibhaogegained millions of views. It was directed by Farah Khan.