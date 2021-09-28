Attack on Hollywood Clichés! critic Rob Lowe elevates idiocy to art | TV & radio

TThe last time I saw Rob Lowe and had to verify that it wasn’t the result of some sort of pandemic-induced hallucination, it was in ITV Wild Bill, in which he played a ex-Miami cop who had moved to east Lincolnshire to become chief of police. It was an amazing expression of the eternal troop spirit that must endure in every actor if he is to survive. We watched Billy Hicks from St Elmos Fire drive a Volvo through a cabbage field, for the chrissakes! About Last Nights Danny Martin took on a villain on top of a windmill in the Boston countryside!

Lowe is a game, that’s what I’m saying. And he’s in the game again as the host of Attack of the Hollywood Clichs! (Netflix), a piece of fluff and nonsense, these are complimentary words from Charlie Brooker and other assorted writers. Looking at the tropes most frequently used by the film industry, it consisted of a plethora of clips, commentary, and a small but crucial extra measure of wit and skill that the genre usually handles.

Which does not mean that the gang forgets the pleasure of stupidity raised to high stupidity. Since every aspect of your protagonist has to be remarkable, Lowe explained in his introduction to the Maverick Cop snap, it’s not enough for them to have a job. Whatever job it is, they gotta screw it up! Especially if their job is THE job! The work of the cops! There was something more so ineffably pleasurable about hearing a quintessentially American star delve into such quintessentially English silliness. The writers knew it, he knew it and we knew it. Beautiful. He also assured us, holding the grocery bag with a wand sticking out to kick off the section on Hollywood’s favorite home interior accessory, that the bag acted as a protective cover to keep it from getting loose. ‘absorb carbohydrates through your skin. All the movie stars insist on it.

Attack on Hollywood Clichés! has managed to cover just about every cinematic chestnut, from Meet Cute and Manic Pixie Dream Girl to Dead Man Walking (never be the character two days away from retirement, and certainly don’t reflect on your love and aspirations for your young family) via the like Jump Scare, Spit-take and Montage Mode. Relevant clips and insightful observations from a variety of actors, critics and cultural commentators abounded. It was teeming with cinematic anecdotes, like why a false scare is known as the Lewton bus (after horror producer Val Lewton) and the story of Wilhelm screaming that bloodcurdling scream. which you hear at times of high celluloid drama, first recorded for Gary Coopers released in 1951 Distant Drums and used with a growing taste for irony and knowledge of slash as the original sound effect ever since. It covered an impressive amount of material managed in the Maverick Cops segment, for example, to give a nod not only to the Dirty Harrys in the story, but also to the latest additions, like Kate Winslets, the mighty Mare of Easttown. . It felt like we had a lot of entertainment for the money / 60 minutes of life, which was quite a change from the usual feeling induced by this kind of program, that is to say that it was 15 minutes of material spread in an unforgivably manner.

He’s also managed to tackle the clichés that are less instantly comical. The Smurfette Principle noted that most female roles exist in the service of male protagonists and viewers, while the Meet Cute acknowledged that the behavior of most potential suitors in romantic comedies would be viewed as fairly serious harassment. in the real world. Bury Your Gays pointed out Hollywood’s reluctance to let non-heterosexual characters survive (and included the statistic that 40% of those Oscar-nominated characters died before the end credits). Consecutive segments on the White Savior and the Magical Negro tropes briefly but firmly retraced their stories and included the scene from The Nuns Story in which Audrey Hepburn and her porcelain-skinned sisters in the Congo teach local women how to wash their babies, and an excerpt from The Legend of Bagger Vance, the story of Will Smith teaching a white man how to play better golf. I don’t think Will Smiths is home revisiting The Legend of Bagger Vance, commented TV writer and culture critic Ira Madison III dryly. A white person from Ohio is.

All of this and Rob Lowe also has a paid job. An hour well spent, I would say.