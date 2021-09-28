R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial: what you need to know

Getty



After deliberating for two days, a federal jury in New York on Monday found American R&B superstar R. Kelly guilty of racketeering conspiracy and eight counts of sex trafficking.

The charges stemmed from accusations that the 54-year-old singer had had inappropriate relationships with minors, and that his managers and assistants had helped him meet girls and keep them “obedient and silent,” theAssociated Pressreported.

Conviction marks a base climax#MuteRKellycampaign, to encourage people to protest his music and performances after decades of accusations against him. It is also one of the most publicized condemnations of the #MeToo era, which has seen a number of personalities in entertainment, politics and elsewhere face the consequences of their abusive and destructive behavior.

“We hope this verdict will bring some sense of justice to the brave survivors who have come forward,” the Mute R Kelly group tweeted following the announcement of the verdict.

Here’s more on Kelly and what led to the conviction.

Who is R. Kelly?

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly in Chicago, R. Kelly is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer. He is perhaps best known for his most successful bachelor, the hit I Believe I Can Fly from the 1996 Space Jam movie soundtrack. The song won five 40th annual Grammy Awards nominations and won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Song Written for visual media.

R. Kelly sold over 75 million records during his career, making him the most successful R&B recording artist of the 90s. In 2010, Billboard named him the most successful R&B artist of the 1990s. the story.

When did R. Kelly’s legal troubles begin?

R. Kelly’s legal problems date back decades.

According to reports from Vibe and the Chicago Sun-Times, R. Kelly was illegally married to fellow R&B singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 years old. Aaliyah claimed she lied about her age, stating that she was 18, but in 2021 Kelly admitted, through her lawyers, that he had had minor sexual contact with Aaliyah.

Legal issues continued to plague Kelly. In 2002, a video, sentto the Chicago Sun-Times reportedly showed Kelly had underage sex with a minor. Kelly has denied being the man in the video.

Most recently, a Lifetime documentary in January 2019, titled Surviving R. Kelly, surfaced new testimony about his alleged predation of young black women and raised awareness of the charges against the singer.

Kelly was acquitted in a child pornography case in 2008 and has settled numerous lawsuits. He still faces several other charges in Chicago, including allegations of sexual abuse and the fixing of his 2008 trial, theChicago Tribunereported. He pleaded not guilty to these charges, as well as to solicitation charges in Minnesota.

R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York

A total of 11 accusers appeared, nine women and two men. Kelly has been charged with one count of racketeering and eight counts of breaking the Mann Act, which criminalizes the transport of people across state lines for the purpose of “prostitution or debauchery.”

He was found guilty on all counts and could face 10 years in life imprisonment, according to NPR.

“Today’s guilty verdict marks R Kelly forever as a predator,” said acting US lawyer Jacquelyn Kasulis, “who used her fame and fortune to prey on young people, on people vulnerable and speechless for his own sexual satisfaction.

“To the victims in this case, your voices have been heard and justice has finally been served.”

Gloria Allred, a lawyer representing several of the victims, said that “of all the predators” she has pursued in the past, “Mr. Kelly is the worst.”

Kelly did not testify in her own defense.

How did R. Kelly and his team react to the verdict?

A Kelly wearing a mask remained motionless, eyes lowered, upon reading the verdict, reports the AP. The law firm representing Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Address a crowd after the verdict, Kelly’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, said, “I’m sure we’ll appeal.”

Speaking outside the courthouse, Gloria Allred, who represented several of Kelly’s accusers, spoke of the time it took to get a conviction, saying: “We understand that justice is moving at an icy pace “.The New York Timesreported.

How did the accusations impact R. Kelly’s music?

The Kelly controversy has had a ripple effect on the music and streaming service industry. In 2018, when a wave of backlash against R. Kelly came to a head, Spotify embarked on a policy of hateful conduct. The music streaming service said it would remove songs or artists from its service or bury them without any promotion, such as banning them from playlists, on the basis of “hateful behavior”. Although R. Kelly was not the only trigger for the rule, his music was the most well-known that fell within the scope of politics.

But Spotify has faced criticism over the new policy. As the world’s largest subscription music service, some have called it in to potentially determine the success or failure of artists’ careers based on performance decisions made behind closed doors without an appeal process. And the rule has also been criticized for its apparent racial bias. Artists known to be affected by the new policy were black, while many white musical artists, some revered as icons, have faced allegations of violence or abuse in their past without any repercussions on Spotify.

Less than a month after announcing it, Spotify backtracked, saying it would continue to crack down on hate content itself, but move away from a policy regarding the conduct of artists.

When is the penalty?

The sentence is pronounced on May 4, 2022.

CNET reporter Joan E. Solsman contributed to this story.