Hawaii “Evolves The Franchise” – CBS Baltimore

(CBS) – NCIS welcomed a newcomer last week NCIS: Hawaii made her serial debut on CBS. The last iteration of the NCIS universe, Hawaii stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female agent in charge of NCIS Pearl.

CBS’s Matt Weiss caught up with Lachey to discuss his journey to the show, what Hawaii hope to accomplish and the new BOOM-ing episode tonight.

MW- Hello Vanessa! Congratulations on the premiere last week. Now that we’re on, what’s it like to not only be a part of this show, but to be the head of the whole team?

VL- It is an honor and I do not take it lightly. I’m excited it’s an evolving franchise and being a part of it is so amazing. They said they had a hard time finding Jane Tennant during the casting and that I was actually on another CBS show, a comedy, believe it or not. So let’s talk about switching roles, we found out on March 31st that the comedy was not moving forward and I ended up getting very sad and confused.

Then i heard about NCIS: Hawaii and booked the job in mid-April. I was surprised and my career took a complete left turn, but I’m so glad things turned out the way they did. Now here we are and I live in Hawaii.

MW- Not the worst place to see your life turned upside down.

VL- Yes exactly. Maybe he’s finally returned to the place!

MW- [Laughs] Here is! So we’re in an episode with very positive reviews that I’m sure it’s good to hear. To me it really looks like NCIS, but it’s cool at the same time.

VL- Thank you! Yes, it evolves the franchise to show more of a personal life and the vulnerabilities of family and characters. We try to stay true to what NCIS is, but we also want to add some layers that make it stand out.

MW- As Jane Tennant, you are the first female agent to lead NCIS Pearl. What does it mean for you to play a character like Jane and what are some of your favorite qualities about her?

VL- Oh my God, it’s an honor to play it. There are women in NCIS so I love it, you know it’s starting to make it the norm.

For qualities that I like, I like that she doesn’t take no for an answer. She will continue to fight for what she wants in a male dominated profession and at the same time, will do so with grace. She’s also a great mom. She always, always has her children in mind, even when she’s at work.

She runs 44 special agents, but she always thinks of her children and always puts them first. She has the love of the country and she honors her country.

At the same time, at the end of the day, she’s a vulnerable woman who just wants to love. There are a lot of things I love about her and that’s why I fell in love with this character. When I got the job I fell in love with it because I thought, I can do it, I’m her, I believe in her, I know what she stands for. I felt like it was me.

MW- Now we have episode two coming out tonight and I love the title. Episode two is simply called “Boom”.

VL- There are a lot of explosives, a lot. It will keep you on your toes and on the edge of your seat. We also introduced a new character, his name is Boom Boom. He’s my explosive guy and I think you’re gonna really like him too.

We really got him out of the park with these episodes, we come out of the gate with a bang. Hope everyone feels it too!

MW- Well, we’re all excited to see what happens tonight and the rest of the series moving forward. Congratulations again for the role and thank you very much for the time Vanessa!

VL- Thanks, Matt!

Tune in to NCIS: Hawaii Mondays at 10 p.m. ET / PT on CBS or stream live and on-demand with Paramount +. Check your local listings for more information.