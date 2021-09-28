How R. Kelly’s conviction represents a #MeToo moment for black women





When the #MeToo movement erupted years ago, dozens of women spoke out against powerful men, triggering a nationwide toll on sexual abuse and harassment. But while cases of prominent men like Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have shed light on accusations of white women, black women have often said they felt left out of the conversation. For many, R. Kellys’ case and conviction made them feel that the movement could serve them as well, giving them a chance to hold men to account. This is the culmination of the movement of so many women who have been trying for so long to make their voices heard, said Oronike Odeleye, co-founder of the #MuteRKelly campaign. We have never had full ownership of our bodies. And that was at a time when black women no longer accept that as the price to pay for being black and female in America.

Activist Tarana Burke kicked off the original iteration of Me Too circa 2007, using the phrase to raise awareness about sexual assault and connect victims to resources. But when actress Alyssa Milano tweeted the words me too a decade later, initially without crediting Ms Burke, some observers feared black women had been left out of history and noted that Ms Burke’s initial effort was not supported by prominent white feminists . Now, jurors’ acceptance of the stories of Mr. Kelly’s accusers has deep meaning, according to several experts, especially because black women and girls have historically had their charges dismissed more often than others. When you have girls who are not famous they are not full stars and they are black it becomes so easy for people to overlook their suffering and put it aside so that the status quo can be preserved. said Deborah Tuerkheimer, professor of law at Northwestern University and former Manhattan assistant attorney. Whitney Davis, 34, said she has been following other major cases of #MeToo. But Mr Kellys’ trial had a distinct resonance for a confluence of reasons, she said: The accusers at the heart of the case looked like her and she herself had been sexually abused as a child. To be fair, this was the first case that involved mostly black girls, black women, black boys and so it was intriguing for me to see if they would get justice, said Ms Davis, who is from Dallas. Seeing justice for them, oh my God, that will kind of be justice for myself.

