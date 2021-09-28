Anderson Cooper won’t leave his son Wyatt a legacy





Anderson Cooper takes parental advice from her late mother Gloria Vanderbilt. The Saturday episode of Air Mailit’s the Morning meeting Podcast, the presenter announced that he did not intend to leave his son Wyatt morgan an inheritance when he dies, saying, I don’t believe in passing on huge sums of money. I don’t know what I’ll get. He continued, I am not interested in the money, but I am not planning to have some kind of pot of gold for my son. I will follow what my parents said. College will be paid for, and then you have to get started. Cooper previously revealed in an episode of The Howard Stern Show in 2014, that his mother, who died in June 2019 at the age of 95, told him not to expect an inheritance. My mothers made it clear to me that there was no trust fund, none of that, he said. I don’t believe in the inheritance of money. I think it’s a curse From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was a pot of gold waiting for me, I don’t know if I would have been so motivated. However, according to the homologation documents obtained by Sixth pageCooper eventually received just under $ 1.5 million from his mother’s estate. In his new book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, the CNN host wrote about his family history and how they went from being one of the richest people on the planet to losing everything. Cooper said People that her son was a major inspiration behind the book, explaining, in some ways, that I wanted this to be a letter to my son. He added: My father wrote a book before he died about his family who grew up in Mississippi. And because he died when I was so young, a lot of things I know about him came from this book. I wanted to write a letter to Wyatt about this crazy and unusual part of his family’s past. Cooper’s father died during heart surgery when he was only 10 years old. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

