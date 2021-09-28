Entertainment startup DICE secures $ 122 million in Series C funding





DICE, a London-based entertainment startup, has closed a $ 122 million Series C fundraising round to continue expanding its event ticketing and music discovery platform. Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 21, the round also counted with the participation of other investors such as Future Shape, Mirabaud Private Equity, French businessman Xavier Niel, Evolution, Cassius and Blisce. Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said of the companies’ participation: “We believe that DICE’s technology has the ability to transform the future of live entertainment. Along with the flexibility and security of seamless ticketing, the platform connects fans, artists and venues in a whole new way. We’re excited to partner with DICE to help create remarkable event experiences for fans around the world. Founded in 2014 with a mission to connect people looking to discover, buy tickets and attend shows, as well as discover new music, DICE has provided a platform that makes it easy for fans to do so in seconds. The startup is building a transparent model with useful features such as clear upfront prices, user refunds, the ‘Waitlist’ feature, and more. DICE CEO and Founder Phil Hutcheon said in this regard: “DICE is rewiring the live experiences industry. We’ve proven that if you treat fans well, they come out more. We’re overhauling an unfair and inefficient system by crafting a transparent, data-driven, fan-driven approach – creating an evolving ecosystem that helps artists, promoters and venues thrive. Having SoftBank as a partner allows us to develop in all markets. Today, DICE works with more than 3,600 venues, festivals and promoters around the world, including Avant Gardner in Brooklyn and one of the world’s largest music festivals, Primavera Sound. This startup plans to have around 49,000 artists and creators using its platform by the end of 2022, reflecting the increasing growth it has experienced in recent years. DICE will use this new investment to focus on expanding its membership and reach to artists, fans and venues, as well as further expanding its live streaming service and launching an ambitious artist development program. The entertainment startup seeks to provide music fans with new ways to discover new talent at a time when digital platforms have supplanted traditional discovery platforms.

