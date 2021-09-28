Entertainment
You are in a new world: refugee actors share their journey on stage | Theater
For most people, the bed is a place of comfort, a place to lie down and switch off. For others, it is a scene of displacement, a symbol of the precariousness of life.
For eight months, Syed Haleem Najibi went from bed to bed. The 23-year-old fled Afghanistan as an unaccompanied minor in 2012, crossing Iran, Turkey, Greece, Italy and France, before finally arriving in the UK.
I was held in a detention center in Greece for five months. There were 70 of us in a room. There wasn’t enough space to sit, let alone sleep, so people would stand in the corners of the room and make space for others to sleep.
Najibi is one of the seven performers of a new piece, All the Beds I Have Slept In, produced by Phosphor Theater, a charity that works exclusively with refugee actors between the ages of 18 and 25, all of whom have come to the UK as unaccompanied minors.
The play, which is on tour across England this fall, uses beds to reflect on various points of the actors’ forced migration journeys. It includes a frame on my roof in Afghanistan and under a bridge in Liverpool Street.
Najibi, who heard about Phosphoros in a housing project, is one of the administrators of associations and co-leader of his new young company for over 14 years.
It gave me the opportunity to share my experiences, he said. Not having enough food, not having proper toilets. It was hard, especially when we were minors. When you arrive in the UK you don’t realize that this is just the start of another journey. You are in a new world, adapting to conditions and lifestyle.
Phosphoross co-artistic director Kate Duffy-Syedi said the refugee experience was particularly prescient after recent events in Afghanistan.
The asylum system in the UK has become increasingly brutal, she said. Hostility is embedded in politics. But in reality, the attention and solidarity within the refugee community is enormous. This is the story we wanted to tell.
The theater was known to build confidence, teamwork and communication, she added. It can help explore feelings of trauma and help us think differently about our life.
Duffy-Syedi started the business with two other women Dawn Harrison and Rosanna Jahangard – in 2015, which coincidentally was when refugee stories became a topic of discussion after the Syrian crisis. We saw interest rise massively and then slowly fade away. But again, we were seeing this level of concern. Today, the other artistic directors are Harrison and Juliet Styles.
Mardin Mahmoudpour, 18, recently arrived in the UK from Kurdistan. When I arrived I was in a very bad situation. After my long trip and with only basic English, I felt like I was the loneliest person in the world. The lockdown only made matters worse, he said.
So when Mahmoudpour met Phosphoros, he signed up immediately. They became my friends and little by little I felt less alone. Refugees and asylum seekers do not have a strong voice. So at the Phosphoros theater we try to be their voice in the only way we can, which is to play. Together we get loud.
The actors said that one of the things they liked the most was the audience’s reactions. People have changed careers, Najibi said. A teacher, after seeing our show, started working with a charity that helps refugees in Calais and the UK. It has an effect. It changes mentalities.
