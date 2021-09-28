Bollywood sends warm greetings to ‘nightingale’ Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday





On the occasion of the 92nd birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, several members of the Indian film industry sent her their most sincere greetings. Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted: “I just spoke to Lataji and wished her … I feel so happy and proud to know her … may God give her all health and happiness forever @mangeshkarlata . “ Veteran actor Anupam Kher has said he feels at peace listening to Lata Mangeshkar’s magical voice. “Such a wonderful feeling to wish the nightingale and the goddess sing @mangeshkarlata ji on her birthday. Listening to her voice is the most peaceful feeling in the world. You feel blessed. May God give her a long, healthy life. and peaceful. “ Actor Juhi Chawla also wished the Bollywood nightingale his special day. Indeed, to mark this day, she planted 100 trees. “100 trees for the legendary Lataji for his birthday Radio sun rahi thi, aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the, aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise, phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai, jaise loves Gangaji beh rahi hai .. with a lot of ‘love Gangaji beh rahi hai… respect,’ Juhi tweeted. Known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages. Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday and plans to make her birthday a simple and quiet family affair. Veteran star Dharmendra also wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday. “Happy birthday to dearest Lataji. The world’s most beloved singer, my love Lataji, wish you always stay healthy and happy,” he tweeted alongside his photo with Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar is known for her iconic songs such as “Aayegaa Aanewala”, “Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon” and “Babul Pyare” among others. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1747666-bollywood-conveys-warm-greetings-to-nightingale-lata-mangeshkar-on-birthday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos