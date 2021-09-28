It’s never too late to become an actor. What to consider when pivoting to Hollywood

Angela White remembers being the kind of kid who enthusiastically gathered her family in the living room so they could perform a skit or dance.

I was still dancing, White said. You know, I thought I would be Janet Jackson’s replacement dancer. It was always the dream.

But when she moved to West Covina from Compton in seventh grade, she became the only black girl in her class. By the time she got to high school, she didn’t feel welcome to star in dramatic productions. Instead, she worked behind the scenes and eventually majored in drama and communication in college, but ended up being a kindergarten and first grade teacher until her early forties.

I would read [to the kids], and I had all kinds of voices for the characters, she says.

In 2018, she decided to give herself the chance to follow her passion. White has since landed two ads for a diabetes medications and the Theragun massage tool you may have seen during a commercial break on Hulu.

Shannon Sturges, teacher, coach and co-owner of Speiser / Sturges Acting Studio said a 25-year-old man once told him he was too old to start his acting career.

This is not true, she said.

People start their acting careers later in life for all kinds of reasons, she said. They can be distracted by the challenges of life. They may be afraid of exposing themselves. They may be dissuaded from playing the role of friends.

It seems like it is a magical thing to want to be an actor, Sturges said.

But there are still older characters in commercials, movies, and TV shows and a need for older people to play them.

If you want to change careers and continue your acting career, you will need to invest time to practice your craft and identify your brand. You’ll also need the tenacity to stick with constant auditions and the rejection that comes with it. The Times spoke to Sturges and two of his students, White and actor Ross Bridgman, to get their advice on how to get started.

Register for a theater or technique course

Bridgman, who is 70, has been a practicing lawyer in Ohio for over 40 years, so he knows how to get the attention of a play.

He said that when he was younger, like a lot younger, he did musical theater. But he didn’t pursue it as a career because he fell in love and wanted to have financial stability for his future family.

As a hobby, he continued to star in productions such as Oliver! The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Camelot. He also joined a symphonic choir.

Four years after retiring in 2014, Bridgman enrolled in the Speiser / Sturges Acting Studio. After three days of technique lessons, he realized he had serious work to do.

All kinds of things were going through my mind, but the one thing that was absolutely clear was that I needed to spend time on my acting chops, he said.

Eventually, you’ll need to take some head shots, go to castings, or find a talent agent, but that’s the practice, said Bridgmen, who has helped him land roles ever since.

Understand your strengths

As in any industry, it’s easier to start earlier. But some players who have been in the industry their entire lives may fit into a bubble, Sturges said; having other life experiences can work in your favor.

She recommends capitalizing on these experiences to help you stand out and stand out. If you were a lawyer, in the medical field, or in the military, make it known on your resume. Bridgman landed legal roles.

Plus, some actors who started earlier in life may become jaded after being in the industry for a while, Sturges said. Maybe they didn’t reach the level of fame they wanted, or they don’t think they should have to audition like everyone else for certain roles. It leaves more opportunities for someone with more energy who is just starting out later in life, Sturges said.

Don’t quit your day job unless you can

One of the benefits of starting to act later in life may be that you were able to achieve some financial stability in your previous career.

Bridgman still lives in Ohio. If necessary, he can fly to Los Angeles for an acting gig.

When interviewing younger peers, he says many go from wanting to be an actor to becoming a cameraman, producer, or writer because working for next to nothing and supplementing your income with service work isn’t not always sustainable.

I’m just not in the same economic situation I was when I graduated from college. Which was zippo money and zippo perspectives, other than law school, Bridgman said.

White is also not financially dependent on getting acting gigs. But if you’re not financially secure, don’t throw in your safety net, Sturges said.

I’ve had people tell me, I’m all for it. I quit my job and will be living in my car, she said.

Instead of quitting your day job, talk with your employer about your new job and see if there is the possibility of flexible hours, she said.

People are often so supportive, she said. People who don’t support are usually people who haven’t followed their dreams. A person who pursues his dreams is a threat to those who have not.

Understanding the unpredictable nature of an acting career

Don’t expect to land roles right off the bat, Sturges said. There is no set timeline or path to land an acting position.

Like everyone in the industry, there are a lot of auditions and rejections before you land a role. And there is no guarantee.

If you can enjoy the auditions and the process, it will make the rejection easier, Sturges said.

White loved the four days she spent in Canada (before the COVID-19 pandemic) filming the prescription drug ad. She received the star treatment while walking around, staying in a hotel and getting geared up for the day of filming.

But she also loves the rush to audition for a role and be remembered. It’s all part of the process.

I just know it happened once, it’s going to happen again, and I’m just going to keep going. I’m not going to stop, she said.

Manage your expectations

What does it mean to become an actor? It depends on the person.

For White, it was about landing a few commercial roles, as it validated his talent, reinvigorated his passion for acting, and fueled his motivation to continue down this path.

Bridgman said he was content to land as many acting roles as he could after many years making his passion his hobby. He’s also happy to be doing this in his 70s, as it takes him out of what his usual social circle would be.

Sturges said some of his older students are happy to land a single role because it fulfills a desire that has been buried for so long.

More tips

Do it for joy. If you’re expecting to make money or become famous, don’t. Bridgman and Sturges told more about the process, the artistry and the fun of it all.

Market your talent. Identify the skills and experiences you have that are desirable, Sturges said.

Lean into a category. The typing is good at the start, Sturges said. You want a guy, but then you want to be able to get away with it.

Build a community. Sturges, White, and Bridgman all recommend finding the right agent and creating a support system of people who will come together with you.

Do not abandon. White said tough as it can be, don’t give up. The right opportunity will present itself if you keep working on it.