‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani makes Bollywood debut as she sings ‘Shiddat’ title song, Entertainment News





Sri Lankan singer Yohani has created a storm with her hit “Manike Mage Hithe” over the past few weeks. The 28-year-old singer’s song is one of the most played songs on social media, with several singers doing a cover in several other languages. After the hit single, it was only a matter of time before Bollywood hired the young star to play back Hindi movies. Yohani’s first cover for a Bollywood film was revealed on Tuesday. The star performed a moving rendition of the title track from the upcoming film ‘Shiddat’ which stars Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan. The singer shared the song on her YouTube channel and called it the official female version of the song. ‘Shiddat’ was originally sung and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Sung in her signature style, Yohani totally transports listeners on a musical journey as she sings the song beautifully. Having the song in the movie is something we’ll have to wait and watch. Yohani spoke exclusively to WION a few days ago and revealed that she is currently preparing for her India tour – news that is surely a piece of music to the ears of her Indian fans. She also expressed that in Bollywood, she would like to work with AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, DIVINE and Badshah. Read the full chat here. Well, with the moving rendition of ‘Shiddat’ we think Yohani just got closer to his dream. ‘Shiddat’ releases on Disney + Hotstar on October 1. WION Exclusive: ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani: In Bollywood, I’d love to work with AR Rahman

