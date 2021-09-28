How did East Hollywood end up with 1,200 hospital beds? You can thank Emma H. ​​Phillips | East Hollywood News

East Hollywood – Why does this neighborhood have so many hospitals one block from Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue?

The Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and a branch of Kaiser Permanente – have over 1,200 hospital beds about half a mile from each other, stretching along Sunset between Virgil Avenues and Alexandria. And that’s without counting the old Cedars of Lebanon, which once stood at Sunset and Catalina Street.

Why are all these hospitals so close to each other?

It’s not because of the zoning.

These hospitals were already in place before a zoning incentive was created for hospital campuses in the Vermont / Western SNAP specific plan, according to Los Angeles Angeles City Planning. In fact, the zoning provision that exists now has never even been used, Planning said.

The most likely reason? The hospitals that arrived here first simply attracted the hospitals that came later, according to the LA Plannings release.

That being the case, maybe all of these hospitals are here because of Emma H. ​​Phillips.

Who?

Start withChildren’s hospital

She was not famous. She was not very rich. When Phillips died on October 25, 1909, she left an estate worth $ 40,530, according to the Los Angeles Herald for that year. That has translated to around $ 1 million now – comfortable, but not an empire.

However, it was enough for Phillips to do one extremely important thing:

She bequeathed four acres of land on the southwest corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue to the Childrens Hospital Society of Los Angeles. She also donated $ 3,000 to help build a new building and $ 600 to beautify the land.

Phillips, who was at one point married to a doctor, made it a requirement that a photo of his deceased daughter Lillian be hung in an appropriate location in the hospital for the first 50 years of the operation.

Prior to Phillips’ death, the children’s hospital was located on Castelar Street near Alpine Street in what is now Chinatown. According to the book, Childrens Hospital and the Leaders of Los Angeles, “by Margaret Leslie Davis.

Any child struck by a streetcar or injured in an accident of any kind whose parents could not pay for care were taken to hospital, Davis wrote.

In Sunset and Vermont, however, the hospital would have room to expand. There wasn’t much at the time.

When the children’s hospital officially opened in 1914, the area was sparsely residential, according to research for a Kaiser expansion project, with several single-family properties on the west side of Vermont Avenue, as well as the last remnants of its farming past, including a lettuce nursery on the southwest corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue and a feed and grain store south of that.

Hollywood Presbyterian – Why Did a City Council Change its Mind?

If the genesis of Childrens Hospital LA resembles something from the rural turn of the 20th century, the idiosyncrasies of the Hollywood Presbyterian are going to seem much more familiar: angry neighbors, zoning board hearings, invisible agreements.

In 1922 it was reported that Hollywood did not have a hospital. A plan was then underway to build what was then called the Hollywood Hospital – not in East Hollywood, but at the foot of the Cahuenga Pass, on a five-acre hillside site at Highland Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard. , according to the Los Angeles Times of August 15. , 1920.

The residents did not like it at all. So, a petition was circulated to stop construction – and at the end of the month, neighbors asked the city council to declare the area residential area No. 9, while denying that this was specifically aimed at the hospital project.

It is not known what happened with this zoning effort.

But whatever happened in the summer of 1920, the Hollywood hospital soon looked for another place to build. The developers briefly flirted with a site on Hollywood Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue. But in February 1922, a list of construction projects in the Los Angeles Evening Express included the Hollywood Hospital of Vermont and Sunset, at a cost of $ 500,000.

So why put it there ?

The land’s buyer, the Hollywood Hospital Association, believed a new zone would be established there, according to the Los Angeles Evening Express. A zoning change had in fact been approved for this area by the town planning commission.

But by the end of the city council meeting the following Monday, part of the Hollywood hospital grounds had been zonedversushospitals. The council did an about-face, approving the change despite opposition from the mayor.

It is not clear why the board changed course in this way. But in May 1924, the hospital officially opened, with the LA Times saying it was considered the most completely and modernly furnished institution west of Chicago.

The cedars of Lebanon blow

The cedars of Lebanon weren’t around for a long time – less than 50 years. At least one doctor on opening days even stopped by when it closed.

Dr Marcus Rabwin, the hospital’s first surgical resident when it opened in 1930, was there to talk about the first operation performed on a private patient, the LA Times wrote on May 15, 1976, when the The hospital has ceased operations. It was a gallbladder removal and when completed, doctors had to transport the patient – still anesthetized – up a flight of stairs because the elevator was not working.

It’s unclear why Cedars landed at 4833 Fountain in the first place – except that, like the children’s hospital, it had outgrown its previous location. It operated in east Los Angeles as the Kaspare Cohn Hospital at 3942 Whittier Blvd., where it had only 50 beds and a TB ward with 10 camp beds. By 1925 a new location appeared to have been chosen, at Fountain Avenue and Catalina Street – where the new hospital would have room for 278 patients.

The ground was dug on April 14, 1929 and the hospital was renamed Cedars of Lebanon while it was still under construction. The opening ceremonies were held on May 11, 1930, with dedication services led by Rabbi Edgar F. Magnin.

It quickly became popular with members of the entertainment industry. Cecil B. DeMille went there for abdominal surgery in October 1930. An agreement was also made with the film industry to reserve 10 beds for life in exchange for $ 50,000.

And then, after 46 years, the hospital left – for the same reason it came here in the first place: to expand even more. Cedars of Lebanon traveled to Beverly Hills, where it merged with Mount Sinai Hospital to form Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, with 886 beds and the seventh best hospital in the country. Meanwhile, the former nine-building hospital complex between Sunset and Fountain was sold in February 1977 to the Church of Scientology for $ 5 million in cash.

Kaiser Permanente walks in

Around 1950, Kaiser Permanente wanted to expand to a few new locations, including Los Angeles. And precisely, a few years earlier, in 1946, Aline Barnsdall died.

Law. This Barnsdall.

She did not only own the Hollywood Boulevard site which became Barnsdall Art Park and Hollyhock House. It also had many adjacent plots that faced the street. She even tried – unsuccessfully – to get the city to buy these lots when it sold the Barnsdall Park land in 1931, according to the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center Project’s draft report.

So after Barnsdall’s death his trust decided to sell the remaining plots to create a development called Barnsdall Square. Part of this development has become the shopping center along Vermont Avenue between Sunset and Hollywood Boulevards. Some have become apartments on North Edgemont Street. Other plots – along Sunset, near the Cedars of Lebanon – have been set aside for medical buildings.

So Kaiser Permanente ended up opening a branch along Sunset in 1953, with a seven-story, $ 3 million building that contained 224 beds, according to the Daily News on June 17 of that year. Over the following decades, these facilities will expand. According to the recent draft report, the number of beds has increased to 460.

Expanding hospital area

In recent years, the three remaining hospitals near Sunset and Vermont have all started major expansions or renovations.

The Children’s Hospital, for example, has purchased the Vons Supermarket and other properties east along Sunset for future growth. The Kaiser Medical Center has expanded and rebuilt its main hospital and is preparing for other projects west of Vermont Avenue. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Presbyterian built a large parking lot.

So it looks like this section of East Hollywood will remain a hospitable area for decades to come.