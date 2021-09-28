Actor-comedian Frank Ferrante to receive “star” in Palm Springs





Tuesday, October 19, actor-actor-director Franck Ferrante, will receive the 443rd “Star” on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in Palm Springs, California. Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege will present Ferrante with a proclamation recognizing his contributions to theater during his 35-year career. The artist first achieved international fame by performing off Broadway as a legendary Groucho marx in Groucho: A Life in Revue written by the comedian’s son Arthur marx. At 23, Ferrante won the New York Theater World Award and then moved with the show to London’s West End where he was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Prize for “comedy performance of the year”. Since then, Ferrante has played the role more than 3,000 times in more than 500 cities, including several passages in the Coachella Valley. In Coachella Valley, Ferrante’s advertised solo show An Evening With Groucho has performed three times at the McCallum Theater and as recently as 2019 the Coachella Valley Repertory Theater twice and the Annenberg Theater. The filmed version will air on PBS in Spring 2022. Ferrante responded to the news of the tribute by stating, “My family has lived in the Coachella Valley for decades. And I’ve performed on many stages in the desert, It is therefore a special honor for I am delighted and grateful to participate in the “Starwalk” with many of my colleagues and heroes. ” Ferrante flies for the event as he is currently performing in Chicago as the ‘Caesar’ comedy host in the spectacular Teatro ZinZanni circus. The Chicago Tribune ranked this performance in the “top 10” of the year. Highlights of Ferrante’s career include directing the premiere of Old Wicked Songs, Pulitzer finalist, directing and portraying in the cover of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum which was chosen as the one of the ten best performances in the country by the Wall Street Journal and vocal animation for SpongeBob SquarePants. Ferrante was an issue in the “Off-Broadway” category on Jeopardy on TV. The parents of Ferrante, Theresa Ferrante and Dominic Ferrante as well as Groucho marxAndy Marx’s grandson, will participate in the event. The star unveiling ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m. at 125 South Palm Canyon Road, Palm Springs, California. Everyone is welcome to attend.

