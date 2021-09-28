Hollywood students have low voter registration rates: study





HOLLYWOOD, CA The Los Angeles Unified School District has the lowest rate of registered teenage voters in the county, ranking 40th among 53 school districts, according to the Civics Center.

The Civics Center, an organization that works to increase the registration and participation of young voters across the country, found that only 36% of eligible LAUSD voters are registered Many school districts are focusing on educating and registering young voters with National Voter Registration Day just around the corner and the California Department of Education’s semester High School Voter Education Week kicking off. end. Despite these efforts, the registration rate for young voters in Los Angeles County remains low.

The Civics Center runs its own high school voter registration week Monday through October 1. The student volunteers will run in-person and online voter registration campaigns at high schools in Los Angeles County and nearly two dozen other states as part of the high school. voter registration week, the civic organization said on Monday. “High School Voter Education Week emphasizes the important role educators and students must play in making the voices of young people heard by helping them register to vote,” said Laura W. Brill, founder and director of the center, in a press release.

Along with this effort, the Civics Center also introduced the LA County Prospective Voters Scorecard campaign, measuring the effectiveness of county school districts in improving low voter registration rates for young voters. The dashboard ranks schools based on the number of registered voters who turned 18 in the six months following the November 2020 general election. Overall, the center said Los Angeles County rates were not good. In Los Angeles County’s 53 school districts, only eight have achieved enrollment rates above 50% of new 18-year-olds, and only 10% of 16- and 17-year-olds are pre-enrolled. The registration rate for young voters in LA County is lower than the national average.

The Walnut Valley Unified School District ranked first on the scorecard, with over 90% of new 18-year-olds enrolled, and the Claremont Unified School District finished at the bottom with just 20.5% d ‘registered. “The scores are not good,” the Civic Center said in a blog post. “Ignoring voter registration is not without consequences. Many people who graduated in May and June 2021 are no longer in an educational setting. Many missed the vote in the governors’ recall election, and it will be difficult to find them and register in time for the important local, state and federal elections that will take place in 2022. ”

Schools do not help their students register even though California electoral code requires a school to do “everything in its power” to ensure students register to vote, according to the Civics Center . School districts with good school programs have higher enrollment rates, such as Culver City and Redondo Beach, the center said in a press release. But stereotypes that teens are surly and politically apathetic are not true, said Satinder Hawkins, who recently organized a voter registration campaign for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. “From my experience … students are very interested in the world. They are very curious about how it works, and for me that is one of the happiest things about being an educator. You work with it. children who want to know: why is the world as it is? ” Hawkins said. She added, “The vast majority of students are curious and interested and positive and optimistic.” The California State Board of Education has also recognized the importance of civic engagement education. The Board of Trustees recently created a new “State Seal of Civic Engagement,” which will recognize the participation and understanding of students of democracy, the constitutions of the United States and California and more. State seals appear on students’ diplomas and transcripts, according to the Orange County Department of Education. “Civic education should be a lifelong learning experience. It is important to ensure that our students learn to become active and engaged participants in our democracy. It’s never too early to motivate our students to get involved, ”said Tony Thurmond, superintendent of public education for the California Board of Education. City News Service and Emily Rahhal contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/hollywood-students-have-low-voter-registration-rates-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos