Bollywood to release 15 films as cinemas reopen in India

After a hiatus, Indian cinemas are expected to reopen next month. According to several Indian publications, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that all cinemas and theaters in the state will reopen from October 22.

Shortly after the news broke, a slew of Bollywood filmmakers announced release dates for their upcoming films. The reopening comes 18 months after the counters closed following the Covid-19 pandemic and the series of blockages since March 2020. The second half of 2021 promises to be bright.

The first big Bollywood film, set to hit the big screen, is Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. It will be released on October 22.

Next movie to hit theaters is Yash Raj Film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji star and family performer will hit theaters on November 19, 2021. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie actor Sharvari.

The vigilante action movie Satyamev Jayate 2, which will see action hero John Abraham in a dual role is locked for November 26. The progressive love story of Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is due out on December 10 this year.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala also made an official announcement of a list of big-ticket releases, including Tadap – An incredible love story starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria on December 3. Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be released on Christmas 2021.

When Maharashtra’s theaters reopened, Nadiadwala “hailed” the “historic decision” by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He added: “I’m really happy for the owners of movie theaters and multiplexes because this move will spur their revival. With the big festivals around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time to start than Diwali. . “

Speaking of the same, Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Limited, said Indian Express, “It is heartwarming to see the Big Ticket Bollywood film producers locked in release dates from this holiday season and beyond given the recent announcement by the government of Maharashtra to reopen theaters.”

He added that Hindi films have universal appeal in our country, crossing regions and geographies and therefore crucial for the revival of the entire film exploitation industry. “The multiplex industry thrives on a constant supply of content week after week and a clear horizon of the Hindi film pipeline will surely help stabilize the film exploitation business.”

Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Pushpa, which revolves around the heist of red sanders in the hills of Andhra Pradesh, will also be released in December. The film will clash with that of Ranveer83 at Christmas.

Actor Shahid Kapoor announced the release date of his long-awaited film on Sunday Jersey. The film will be released in theaters on December 31. This is the official Hindi remake of a nationally awarded Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred actor Nani.

The makers are optimistic because they even published a list for the 2022 releases. The romantic film by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Radhe Shyam is slated for release on January 14. Akshay Kumar-starrer’s big-budget period drama release date Prithviraj was announced as January 21. Superstar Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chadha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’ will be released on Valentine’s Day next year.

Ranveer Jayeshbhai jordaar is scheduled to hit theaters on February 25. It tells the story of a Gujarati man’s journey, who becomes an unlikely hero. Bachchan Pandey with Akshay, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is March 4th. shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor will be released on March 18th. The second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, with Kartk Aaryan will be released on March 25.

KGF 2, May 1 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropant 2 hits theaters on April 14, April 29, and May 6, respectively. Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and Vikram Vedha remake will be released on August 11 and September 30. Akshay’s Ram setu will light up the screens on Diwali 2022 and close the year 2022 will be the high octane actor of actor Tiger Shroff Ganapath December 23.

