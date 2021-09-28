Welcome to the East Hollywood Hospital Zone | Condos under $ 500,000 | Daily Digest morning edition

Entertainment
Hope you had a good weekend. Expect cool weather for the last few days of September, but October will come with a heat wave that will drop temperatures into the 90’s by the end of the week.
Now read on for your dose of Monday news and information.
Jess Sanchez, editor
Homicide suspects in eastern LA charged
A man was charged today with the murders of three people between 2014 and 2018, while his father was charged in connection with one of the murders.Anthony Velasquez,31, is charged with three counts of murder as well as allegations that he personally used a firearm in one of the murders. His father,Manuel Velasquez, 51, is charged with one count of murder and one count of after-the-fact aiding and abetting to a crime between them. Anthony Velasquez was ordered to be detained in lieu of $ 6 million bail, while his father’s bail was set at $ 2 million. The two men remain in jail pending their appearance on November 18.
How did East Hollywood become a hospital area?
Walk in any direction from the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue and soon you will meet someone wearing a hospital gown or uniform.
Welcome to the East Hollywood Hospital Zone. Here, three different hospitals – Childrens Hospital Los Angeles, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and a branch of Kaiser Permanente – extend over several blocks. Together they have over 1,200 hospital beds. At one time, a fourth hospital, a precursor to Cedars Sinai – was also operating in the neighborhood.
How did East Hollywood become a magnet for hospitals?
The ball started over a century ago thanks to a woman named Emma H. Phillips.
Condos under $ 500,000
It’s pretty hard to find a spot for less than $ 500,000 these days. But your options expand when you consider condos. But we found three for under $ 500,000 in East LA, Highland Park and Lincoln Heights.
NOTEBOOK
Less space for parking spaces
The last two options for operating a dedicated bus line Colorado Boulevard through Eagle Rock would eliminate a significant number of parking spaces along the street. One option would eliminate 122 places while another would eliminate more than 200. Sentinel Boulevard
The past of Dodger Stadium
LA Times columnist Gustavo Arrellano interviews protesters who crossed the pitch during a Dodge game to educate the three predominantly Latino communities that once occupied the stadium site as well as efforts to get the team to recognize this history. Even though we were fans, we shouldn’t be afraid to hold the Dodgers accountable, one of the protesters said.Los Angeles Times
The bar takes a break
Bar Cal at Echo Park was forced to close again “due to the continued disruption of our business due to COVID”, the bar announced. “We hope to reopen in early 2022 when market conditions improve.”
