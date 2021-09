Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr: an excerpt

It’s a book. She blows fake dust on her blanket and in the front row, Zeno is smiling. And does this book explain, says Rachel, how can someone be a man for eighty years, a donkey for one, a bar for another, and a crow for a third? Let’s find out. Olivia opens the encyclopedia and sets it on a lectern against the backdrop, and Natalie and Christopher lay down the satin and Rachel cleans the tombstones and Olivia cleans the sarcophagus, and four and a half foot tall Alex Hess with a mane lion’s hair in gold, wearing a shepherd’s crook and clad in a beige bathrobe over his athletic shorts, takes center stage. Zeno leans in his chair. His aching hip, the tinnitus in his left ear, the eighty-six years he has lived on earth, the almost endless number of decisions that have led him to this moment, everything fades. Alex stands alone in the karaoke light and gazes over empty chairs as if looking not at the second floor of a dilapidated public library in a small town in central Idaho, but at the lush green hills surrounding it. ancient kingdom of Tire. I, he said in his high and soft voice, am Aethon, a simple shepherd of Arkadia, and the story I have to tell is so ridiculous, so incredible, that you will never believe a word of it and yet it is true. For me, the one they called birdbrain and fools, me stupid lame sheep-headed Aethon, traveled to the edge of the earth and beyond, to the glittering gates of Cloud Cuckoo Land, where no one lacks anything and a book containing all knowledge From the ground floor comes the sound of what sounds a lot like a gunshot to Zeno. Rachel drops a gravestone; Olivia jumps; Christopher ducks. Music plays, clouds twist over their threads, Natalie’s hand passes over her laptop, a second knock echoes on the floor and fear, like a long dark finger, crosses the room and touches Zeno where he sits. In the spotlight, Alex bites his lower lip and glances at Zeno. A heartbeat. Of them. Your grandmother in the audience might sneeze. Someone baby might cry. One of you might forget a line. Whatever happens, continue the story.

