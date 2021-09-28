1992 Scam Star Pratik Gandhi Recalls Financial Hardship: Suddenly The Whole Family Was Homeless | Bollywood

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to prominence overnight after starring in the hit 1992 series Scam: The Harshad Mehta Story, spoke of the personal struggles he had to endure before the show’s success. does not propel him to stardom.

In an interview, Pratik said he had to deal with his wife’s illness and the death of his father in quick succession, and at one point his family found themselves homeless, although ‘she has been in Mumbai for several years.

He told Bollywood Bubble, Financial Problems, Financial Crisis, Medical Problems, I’ve Seen It All. But I never experienced a moment of collapse or self-doubt, one way or another. I am the type of person, as soon as I see problems I tend to think of solutions. And that’s how my mind is trained.

He added, I guess everyone goes through this. There were medical emergencies at home, whether it was the operation for my wife’s brain tumor, my father’s cancer. Eventually we lost it in 2018. Buying a house in Mumbai is big business. Even after a decade spent in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn’t have a home, suddenly the whole family was homeless. You struggle at this point, you manipulate yourself, your emotions, and the whole family. And when you have a full family and you decide to quit your stable job and get into something like that, it’s another struggle.

He said that all of these things happened one after another, but he feels blessed that he did what he did. Pratik will soon be seen in the movie Bhavai, as well as Amazon’s miniTV short Shimmy and Disney + Hotstar’s Six Suspects.