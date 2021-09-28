Disney analyst cuts stock price target on streaming subscribers – The Hollywood Reporter





“Paradise Lost” was the headline of Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall’s Tuesday report, in which he lowered his Walt Disney stock price target from $ 13 to $ 203, citing a “reset” of ‘a streaming subscriber. The Wall Street expert, however, maintained his rating of “overweighting” on the shares of the Hollywood conglomerate. “We rely on the Netflix experience and content amortization expectations to remain confident in Disney, but our price target decreases as we reset our sub numbers,” he explained. Recent management comments on Disney + streamer user trends in the current quarter “shed light on what it will take for Disney to meet the subscriber forecast for fiscal 2024,” Cahall said. . “We think investors now have cause for concern, but if the content pipeline grows as expected, we think the forecast remains achievable (although perhaps not conservative).” The analyst continued, “After making things too easy, Disney now has a little more work to do on direct-to-consumer sales.” Disney CEO Bob Chapek told a recent investor conference that he remained “optimistic and confident” about the growth in subscriber numbers over the long term, but only expected a increase in “million single digit subscribers” for Disney + in the current quarter. “Based on recent CEO comments, we are (quarterly) revising Disney + net additions from 13.5 million to 2 million driven by disney + hotstar from +8.5 million to -1.5 million and major subscribers dropping from +5.5 million to +3.5 million. Cahall felt. The Wells Fargo analyst reduced his estimate of Disney + subscribers for fiscal 2024 from 256 million to 236 million, with the company’s forecast at 230-260 million. He estimates that the total number of Disney streaming users will reach 335 million, up from 357 million, with forecasts of 300 to 350 million. “Now at the lower end of Disney + ‘s long term forecast, we would expect investors to question whether this is a risky bar,” Cahall concluded. He also viewed Netflix as the comparison story. “From 2017 to 2019, Netflix added around 26 million subscribers per year, excluding India,” the analyst noted. “Content depreciation has grown from around $ 5 billion in 2016 to over $ 9 billion in 2019. While the environment may have been less congested for streaming, we think the example shows that it can be done. We believe that content delivery is the best indicator of subscriber acquisition, so the question for Disney is simple: will the content do it? “ Concluded Cahall: “If Disney can increase the breadth and depth of content as it plans for Investor Day in December 2020, then we believe the forecast for FY2024 is achievable. We see the Disney + fan event and content creation through calendar year 2022 as the next big set of catalysts. Investors must see that Disney can bring new subs, especially outside of the core genres. “ Disney shares were down 1.3 percent shortly before 10 a.m. ET.

